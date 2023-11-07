Christmas Transition 21

Bring holiday cheer to your edits with a festive stinger transition. This transparent overlay blends scenes using organic paint splashes, a radiant sunburst, and a bold candy cane centerpiece. Perfect for streams, YouTube videos, gaming highlights, and presentations, it delivers a quick, energetic wipe that hides cuts beautifully. Color controls let you match your brand in seconds. Use it as part of your stream elements or as a standalone transition to boost production value and seasonal flair. Easy, elegant, and eye‑catching for all your Christmas content.