Clean Quote Title 1

Present your words with clarity and calm. This clean quote title is a transparent motion overlay designed for elegant overlays, intros and captions. A subtle rectangular frame, large quote marks and a gentle gradient accent draw focus to your message. The typewriter text effect adds a refined, editorial touch. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand and drop it over any video or image. Perfect for YouTube, presentations, social posts and more when you need a minimal, modern and polished quote card.