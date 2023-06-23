Creative Quotes 3
00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
57exports
Showcase your favorite lines with a clean, modern quote title. This transparent overlay features a centered layout, elegant typography, and smooth, fluid animation. Minimal geometric accents and a neat attribution plate keep your message clear and stylish. Perfect for social posts, reels, intros, or section breaks, it works over any background and adapts to your brand colors and fonts. Deliver polished, readable quotes in seconds with professional motion design.
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