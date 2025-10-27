Try for free
Halloween Sticker Title 4

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
6-15s
Landscape
Fruit
Halloween
Scary
Holidays
Shape
Overlay
Transparent
2D Motion Graphics
More details
Halloween Sticker Title 4 - Original - Poster image
hushahir profile image
Created by hushahir
11exports
8 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1text
1font
1audio
Add a touch of spooky charm to your content with our Halloween Sticker Title template. Bring pumpkin patches and other mystical elements to life in your videos, turning every message into a playful trick-or-treat adventure. Customize text, fonts, and colors. This template is perfect for Halloween promos or party intros on any display.
Similar templates
Best of hushahir
Halloween Animations Kit Original theme video
Halloween Animations Kit
Edit
By onbothsides
8s
25
2
7
Step into the shadows with our Halloween Animations Kit, featuring spine tingling animations crafted for multipurpose use. Incorporate these elements into your videos for a mysterious ambiance with owls, ghosts, and other nocturnal surprises. These transparent animations can be easily tailored with your logo and brand colors, ready to enhance the mood of your next spine chilling creation.
Halloween Cartoon Lower Thirds Original theme video
Halloween Cartoon Lower Thirds
Edit
By onbothsides
6s
10
4
14
Step up your video's professionalism with whimsical sophistication. Our Cartoonish Halloween Cartoon Lower Thirds template provides a suite of animated bars that effortlessly merge with your content. This adaptable tool offers eight unique animations, three textures, and a palette of customization options, allowing your text, logo, and colors to align flawlessly with your brand. Perfect for any multipurpose need, they enhance storytelling without overshadowing the main attraction.
Haunted Halloween Slide 4 Original theme video
Haunted Halloween Slide 4
Edit
By hushahir
6s
1
5
15
Dive into the haunted neon glow with a template designed to send shivers down your spine. Our Haunted Halloween Slide template lights up dark nights with glowing skeletons and spooky typography. It's the go-to for crafting standout party invites, promos, or eerie social shares. Customize with your haunting messages to captivate your audience!
Haunted Halloween Slide 3 Original theme video
Haunted Halloween Slide 3
Edit
By hushahir
6s
1
6
16
Dive into the haunted neon glow with a template designed to send shivers down your spine. Our Haunted Halloween Slide template lights up dark nights with glowing skeletons and spooky typography. It's the go-to for crafting standout party invites, promos, or eerie social shares. Customize with your haunting messages to captivate your audience!
Haunted Halloween Slide 2 Original theme video
Haunted Halloween Slide 2
Edit
By hushahir
6s
1
6
16
Dive into the haunted neon glow with a template designed to send shivers down your spine. Our Haunted Halloween Slide template lights up dark nights with glowing skeletons and spooky typography. It's the go-to for crafting standout party invites, promos, or eerie social shares. Customize with your haunting messages to captivate your audience!
Haunted Halloween Slide 1 Original theme video
Haunted Halloween Slide 1
Edit
By hushahir
6s
1
6
15
Dive into the haunted neon glow with a template designed to send shivers down your spine. Our Haunted Halloween Slide template lights up dark nights with glowing skeletons and spooky typography. It's the go-to for crafting standout party invites, promos, or eerie social shares. Customize with your haunting messages to captivate your audience!
Haunted Doodle Halloween Intro Original theme video
Haunted Doodle Halloween Intro
Edit
By motionsparrow
8s
22
9
9
Spook up your content with our Haunted Doodle Halloween Intro! With animated doodles and quirky Halloween sketches, this template adds a festive and creepy atmosphere perfect for seasonal videos. Suitable for introductions or engaging posts on YouTube, TikTok, or Instagram, you can easily customize this template with your logo, text, tagline, and brand colors to create an unforgettable Halloween experience.
Partnership Halloween Retro Reveal Original theme video
Partnership Halloween Retro Reveal
Edit
By hushahir
8s
2
5
17
Step into the spotlight with our dramatic Partnership Halloween Retro Reveal template. Watch in suspense as the title descends and morphs into a dynamic liquid effect, while glowing pumpkin eyes foreshadow your logo's grand entrance. Perfect for any content looking to establish a bold memorable opening or closing. Just insert your logos, tagline, and text into our easy to customize animation, set in evocative colors and fonts, and create that wonder.
