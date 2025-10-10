Menu
Haunted Halloween Slide 1
Created by hushahir
9exports
7 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
5texts
3fonts
1audio
Dive into the haunted neon glow with a template designed to send shivers down your spine. Our Haunted Halloween Slide template lights up dark nights with glowing skeletons and spooky typography. It's the go-to for crafting standout party invites, promos, or eerie social shares. Customize with your haunting messages to captivate your audience!
Similar templates
Best of hushahir
By onbothsides
14s
28
18
24
Cast a spellbinding visual concoction this Halloween with our Halloween Scary Night template. Ideal for those looking to haunt viewers with chilling invitations or greetings, this video lures you into a world of ghostly appearances. Personalize your message of horror with custom fonts, colors, and your hair-raising images or videos. A ghoulishly delightful way to mark the season on all social platforms!
By motionsparrow
8s
21
9
9
Spook up your content with our Haunted Doodle Halloween Intro! With animated doodles and quirky Halloween sketches, this template adds a festive and creepy atmosphere perfect for seasonal videos. Suitable for introductions or engaging posts on YouTube, TikTok, or Instagram, you can easily customize this template with your logo, text, tagline, and brand colors to create an unforgettable Halloween experience.
By motiondrum
15s
21
35
14
Dive into the shadowy realm of celebration with our Spooky Story Reveal template. This eerie video stitches together haunting images and brisk text for an effortlessly chilling presentation. Customize with your media and logo to send shivers down your viewers' spines, whether it's for party invites or spooky promotions. It’s frightfully easy to produce and quick to render, making your content ghoulishly unforgettable in no time at all.
By onbothsides
8s
25
2
7
Step into the shadows with our Halloween Animations Kit, featuring spine tingling animations crafted for multipurpose use. Incorporate these elements into your videos for a mysterious ambiance with owls, ghosts, and other nocturnal surprises. These transparent animations can be easily tailored with your logo and brand colors, ready to enhance the mood of your next spine chilling creation.
By hushahir
8s
2
4
16
Step into the spotlight with our dramatic Halloween Retro Reveal template. Watch in suspense as the title descends and morphs into a dynamic liquid effect, while glowing pumpkin eyes foreshadow your logo's grand entrance. Perfect for any content looking to establish a bold memorable opening or closing. Just insert your logo, tagline, and text into our easy to customize animation, set in evocative colors and fonts, and create that wonder.
By onbothsides
8s
8
3
25
Step into the eerie realm of branding with our Halloween Spooky Reveal. This blood curdling template unveils your logo with chilling effects, allowing a choice between a grinning pumpkin and a sinister skull. Customize with your own text, fonts, and colors to craft an unforgettable impression that lingers in your audience's minds like a ghostly whisper.
By minimax
11s
5
3
6
The greeting modern Halloween template. Vintage cartoon style, paper texture, grain and parallax effects. Animated toys: pumpkins, candies, bats, spiders. Drawing logo with scribble effect, shining halo. Funny vibe. Seamless ripping paper transition with green screen for easy integration in footages.
By Alivi
12s
4
4
19
Halloween Opener is a spooky-looking template with an eye-catching design. This template is perfect for your next Halloween related project! Impress your audience with this clean, colorful and creatively animated project.
