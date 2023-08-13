Love's Embrace - Vertical

Celebrate your brand with a romantic 3D heart logo reveal. Petals swirl to form a centerpiece heart, soft particles drift through a pastel gradient, and your logo appears with elegant text. This short, versatile intro/outro is ideal for love-themed campaigns, Valentine promos, wedding brands, and heartfelt announcements. Designed in clean 3D motion graphics with a refined, minimal aesthetic, it works beautifully across formats and styles. Customize your logo, text, and colors to craft a polished, on-brand ident that feels warm, inviting, and unforgettable.