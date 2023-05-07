Neon Retro Title 7

Bring true 80s vibes to your video with a neon synthwave motion title. This transparent overlay features a glowing triangle, striped sunset disc, palm silhouettes, and an electric bolt under a bold neon script headline. Perfect as an intro or chapter card for music videos, promos, and YouTube content. Customize text, fonts, and colors to match your brand while keeping that iconic retro glow. Smooth write-on animation and flickering neon accents deliver instant nostalgia and high-impact style.