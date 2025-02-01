en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Valentine's Day Story 3

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
Portrait
6-15s
Wedding
Love
Holidays
Abstract
Shape
Elegant
3D Motion Graphics
Full HD
More details
Valentine's Day Story 3 - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:07
Resolution - Auto (270p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
hushahir profile image
Created by hushahir
11exports
7 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
3texts
1font
1audio
Sweep your audience off their feet with our dreamy Valentine's Day Story template. Set the scene for romance as stylish typography and charming elements appear on the screen. Customize text, fonts, and colors to convey your heartfelt message or a special promotion on social media. This video is perfect for capturing hearts and stirring emotions on mobile-first platforms like Instagram Stories.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of hushahir
Valentine's Day Story 1 Original theme video
Valentine's Day Story 1
Edit
By hushahir
7s
1
4
8
Sweep your audience off their feet with our dreamy Valentine's Day Story template. Set the scene for romance as stylish typography and charming elements appear on the screen. Customize text, fonts, and colors to convey your heartfelt message or a special promotion on social media. This video is perfect for capturing hearts and stirring emotions on mobile-first platforms like Instagram Stories.
Valentine's Day Story 2 Original theme video
Valentine's Day Story 2
Edit
By hushahir
7s
1
4
8
Sweep your audience off their feet with our dreamy Valentine's Day Story template. Set the scene for romance as stylish typography and charming elements appear on the screen. Customize text, fonts, and colors to convey your heartfelt message or a special promotion on social media. This video is perfect for capturing hearts and stirring emotions on mobile-first platforms like Instagram Stories.
Valentine's Pop Opener Original theme video
Valentine's Pop Opener
Edit
By onbothsides
12s
24
7
11
Let love take center stage with our enchanting Valentine's Pop Opener template. Simply add your photo or video, play with vibrant colors, and watch the romance unfold in an eye-catching display. This customizable video is perfect for expressing affection on Instagram Stories, TikTok, and more. Your followers will feel the love with every swipe.
Pop Valentine's Story Original theme video
Pop Valentine's Story
Edit
By onbothsides
13s
4
20
16
Craft a visually engaging love story with our versatile Pop Valentine's Story template. With full customization of fonts, colors, and logos, you're free to express your brand's message wrapped in the warmth of affection. This template is a perfect match for brands looking to resonate with their audience through a narrative that's as dynamic as it is endearing.
Valentine Story 5 - Vertical Original theme video
Valentine Story 5 - Vertical
Edit
By hushahir
7s
1
4
8
Love is in the air and now on the screen with our Valentine Story template. Watch a tapestry of sweet elements come alive as they swirl around to reveal your customized message. Ideal for engaging mobile-first viewers on platforms like Snapchat and Instagram, this video is your ticket to capturing hearts. Adjust text, fonts, and colors to send a wish that's uniquely yours – because special love notes deserve a special reveal.
Valentine Story 4 - Vertical Original theme video
Valentine Story 4 - Vertical
Edit
By hushahir
7s
1
5
14
Love is in the air and now on the screen with our Valentine Story template. Watch a tapestry of sweet elements come alive as they swirl around to reveal your customized message. Ideal for engaging mobile-first viewers on platforms like Snapchat and Instagram, this video is your ticket to capturing hearts. Adjust text, fonts, and colors to send a wish that's uniquely yours – because special love notes deserve a special reveal.
Valentine Story 3 - Vertical Original theme video
Valentine Story 3 - Vertical
Edit
By hushahir
7s
1
5
14
Love is in the air and now on the screen with our Valentine Story template. Watch a tapestry of sweet elements come alive as they swirl around to reveal your customized message. Ideal for engaging mobile-first viewers on platforms like Snapchat and Instagram, this video is your ticket to capturing hearts. Adjust text, fonts, and colors to send a wish that's uniquely yours – because special love notes deserve a special reveal.
Valentine Story 2 - Vertical Original theme video
Valentine Story 2 - Vertical
Edit
By hushahir
7s
1
4
9
Love is in the air and now on the screen with our Valentine Story template. Watch a tapestry of sweet elements come alive as they swirl around to reveal your customized message. Ideal for engaging mobile-first viewers on platforms like Snapchat and Instagram, this video is your ticket to capturing hearts. Adjust text, fonts, and colors to send a wish that's uniquely yours – because special love notes deserve a special reveal.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us