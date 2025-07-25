Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us

Brand Identity Intro Opener

Templates
/
Video Ads
15-30s
4K
Landscape
Frame
Modern
Shape
2D Motion Graphics
Music
Gaming
More details
Brand Identity Intro Opener - Original - Poster image
kalinichev profile image
Created by kalinichev
12exports
29 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
10videos
1image
80texts
2fonts
1audio
Introducing the ultimate Brandbook Opener template, perfect for businesses seeking a stylish, contemporary edge. Transform your brand's message into a joyful video, featuring sophisticated animations that convey professionalism. With customization options including your logo, tagline, images, videos, and a tailored color scheme, crafting your brand story has never been easier. Ready to leave a lasting impression?
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of kalinichev
Carousel Promo Original theme video
Carousel Promo
Edit
By lvbnhsdrf
22s
21
49
11
Showcase your message with a Carousel Promo that combines modern design with ease of use. This video template lets you create a dynamic flow of products or stories, making it ideal for social media buzz, product launches, or memorable presentations. Customize it with your choice of text, fonts, and colors to keep your audience captivated.
Smooth Story Opener Original theme video
Smooth Story Opener
Edit
By Balalaika
25s
24
24
10
Create stunning business presentations and vibrant social content with Smooth Story Opener, your go-to for polished perfection. Embed video, imagery, and your essential text into a sophisticated narrative canvas. Easily personalize with custom fonts and a splash of brand colors. It’s the sleek gateway to your story’s next chapter.
Rhythmic Promo Opener Original theme video
Rhythmic Promo Opener
Edit
By PixBolt
29s
23
50
14
Turn the page on dull presentations with our Rhythmic Promo Opener, designed to make your content snap, crackle, and pop! Customize your images, videos, and text in this sleek template to create a slideshow that keeps eyes glued to the screen. Perfect for promos, galleries, or social media, this ready-to-publish video is your ticket to captivating audiences and delivering messages with impact.
Elegant Opener Slideshow Original theme video
Elegant Opener Slideshow
Edit
By Balalaika
30s
24
22
13
Craft your narrative with the refined elegance of our Elegant Opener Slideshow template. Each sleek transition in the Elegant Opener showcases your content be it for events, new products, or a stunning portfolio. With customizable features from fonts to colors, your video will echo the sophistication of your brand. Deliver a presentation that engages, impresses, and lingers in the minds of your audience.
Next Wave Podcast Intro Original theme video
Next Wave Podcast Intro
Edit
By PurpleElkStudios
24s
21
35
13
Surrender to the beauty of animation with our Next Wave Podcast Intro template, where images gently waltz and fashion-forward shapes add a touch of chic. Perfect for a polished brand statement, it culminates with your logo revealed through a transparent veil. Tailor your video with logos, images, and text, choosing fonts and colors that speak your style. This is the elegance your brand deserves in a video ready for any platform.
Minimal Stomp Promo Original theme video
Minimal Stomp Promo
Edit
By Promak
19s
21
29
12
Step into the spotlight with the Minimal Stomp Promo template. This rhythm-driven experience boasts vibrant gradients and modern motion, perfect for creating promos, intros, or dynamic social media content. Its clean, minimal design is a canvas for your creativity, allowing customization with your images, videos, and brand colors. Make waves with a video that steps to the beat of your brand's identity!
Hype Rush Intro Opener Original theme video
Hype Rush Intro Opener
Edit
By kalinichev
17s
21
73
112
Make every entrance unmissable with the Hype Rush Intro Opener template. It's designed to grab your audience's attention with its vibrant motion and chic design. This reveal video will serve as an unforgettable opener on social media or as a distinctive, stand-alone piece. Tailor it with your unique logo, tagline, and brand colors to leave a lasting, high-impact impression on your audience.
Film Cinematic Opener Original theme video
Film Cinematic Opener
Edit
By bvp_pix
26s
21
21
6
Craft a narrative that captures hearts and minds with our Film Cinematic Opener template. With its elegant text reveals and film-inspired aesthetic, your next trailer or promo will resonate with cinematic flair. Perfect for short films, documentaries, or event highlights, this template allows you to weave together images, videos, and custom text into a seamless story.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us