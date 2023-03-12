Flat Transition 5

Give your edits a punchy, modern cut with this flat, minimalist stinger transition pack. Clean geometric chevrons sweep across the frame to mask a scene change, starting and ending on full transparency for seamless overlays. Choose from nine preset variations and tweak the color controls to match your brand. The motion is energetic and smooth, perfect for high‑octane intros, gaming highlights, reels, and YouTube edits. Use it as a broadcast stinger or a quick transition between chapters. Simple, bold, and versatile—drop it on your timeline and keep the momentum flowing.