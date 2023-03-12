Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Flat Transition 5 - Original - Poster image

Flat Transition 5

00:02 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 1 audio
Stinger transition
Stream elements
Flat design
Minimal
Slide-in
468exports
rating
Give your edits a punchy, modern cut with this flat, minimalist stinger transition pack. Clean geometric chevrons sweep across the frame to mask a scene change, starting and ending on full transparency for seamless overlays. Choose from nine preset variations and tweak the color controls to match your brand. The motion is energetic and smooth, perfect for high‑octane intros, gaming highlights, reels, and YouTube edits. Use it as a broadcast stinger or a quick transition between chapters. Simple, bold, and versatile—drop it on your timeline and keep the momentum flowing.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us