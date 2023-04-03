Youtube Subscribe Action Button 13

Drive more subscribers with a crisp YouTube call‑to‑action overlay. This minimal, flat‑design animation showcases a profile image above a rounded button and notification bell, then demonstrates a click transition to a confirmed state. It’s fully transparent to layer over any content, and includes easy controls for colors, fonts, and button states. Ideal for intros, outros, and mid‑video prompts, it keeps focus on your message without clutter. Perfect for creators who want a professional, consistent subscribe prompt across videos.