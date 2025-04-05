en
English
en
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

MP3 Beats Lyrics

Templates
Music Visualization
Variable Duration
Landscape
Audio Equipment
Headphones
Devices
Lyric Videos
3D Motion Graphics
Full HD
Music
MP3 Beats Lyrics - Original - Poster image
MissMotion profile image
Created by MissMotion
7exports
Up to 2h
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1song
2images
3texts
5fonts
Step into the future of music visualization with the MP3 Beats Lyrics template that animates your lyrics to the pulse of your songs. Our modern MP3 player and headphones float against dynamic lighting, making every word dance in smooth, captivating motions. Create a ready-to-publish video enriched with your chosen images, fonts, and colors, perfect for any platform.
Edit
Similar templates
Best of MissMotion
Album Cover Mockup Lyrics Original theme video
Album Cover Mockup Lyrics
Edit
By tarazz
2h
1
5
36
Set the stage for your auditory creations with the Album Cover Mockup Lyrics visualizer. Position your artistry on an elegant chair, graced by particles and rays, for a high definition music visualizer that's as captivating visually as your tunes are audibly. Perfect for every platform, customize with your album image and brand colors to harmonize your musical identity. Elevate your presentation and leave a lasting impression on your audience with stunning visuals that complement your sound.
Cassette Player Lyrics Original theme video
Cassette Player Lyrics
Edit
By tarazz
2h
1
7
54
Transform your tune into a visual spectacle with our engaging Cassette Player Lyrics. Embark on a trip down memory lane with a digitally reimagined cassette player, reflecting each beat and lyric of your song. Customize every element from text to animations, crafting a bespoke music video that not only looks great but feels like the perfect echo to your music's pulse.
Spinning Vinyl Record Lyrics Original theme video
Spinning Vinyl Record Lyrics
Edit
By tarazz
2h
3
8
30
Transform your song into a visual narrative with our customizable Spinning Vinyl Record Visualizer. Perfect for widescreen sharing, this Spinning Vinyl Record Lyrics template syncs your lyrics with a mesmerizing 3D vinyl, adding a pulsating effect to every beat. Personalize your music video with images, fonts, and colors to captivate and enrich the audience's music experience.
Daft Original theme video
Daft
Edit
By mocarg
2h
4
3
10
Animate your music to the legendary Daft Punk helmet! Nodding head that reacts to your beats with a crazy lightshow creates an amazing visual experience! Greate for new release teasers on social media, or as a music visualizer for entire albums. Sit back, relax and enjoy as your music shows it’s power.
RGB Headphones Original theme video
RGB Headphones
Edit
By mocarg
2h
4
3
12
Let Bolty dance to your amazing beats! He will change emotions when the drop hits! Import your music and enjoy the audio reactive animation that will make your tracks (or sets) stand out from the crowd. From music making to promotion on social media - it only takes a few clicks with Videobolt!
RGB Headphones 2 Horizontal Original theme video
RGB Headphones 2 Horizontal
Edit
By mocarg
2h
5
4
14
Old school vibes are in da house and Bolty - the headphone wearing music lover - always has an emotional reaction to your beats! Based on the popular RGB Headphones template, now featuring a custom image or video background, a blur effect and flowing particles. Browse through ready-made styles for a head-start in your music video production.
Soundwave Lyrics Original theme video
Soundwave Lyrics
Edit
By TippyTop
2h
7
6
29
Set your music apart with the Soundwave Lyrics Visualizer template. This dynamic tool is perfect for transforming song lyrics into vibrant visuals that dance to your track's beat. Customize colors, fonts, and animations to match your unique style. Your audience will be entranced by mesmerizing waveforms and glowing particles that dissolve into a colorful spectacle perfect for YouTube or Facebook.
Winamp Visualizer Original theme video
Winamp Visualizer
Edit
By tarazz
2h
4
5
24
Elevate your music with a visually stunning display that echoes the classic Winamp player. Our template features a 3D player immersed in a minimalistic, futuristic backdrop with reactive light bands and shimmering effects. Customize with your logo, text, and colors, creating the perfect accompaniment for your next hit on any display.
