en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Smoke Unveil
00:00/00:10
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Created by MissMotion
17exports
10 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Capture your audience's attention from the get-go with our visually stunning Smoke Unveil template. As the YouTube logo dissipates into a smoky mystery, your brand emerges with a powerful presence, proudly showcasing your logo and channel name. Perfect for content creators and businesses, this reveal video is designed to elevate intros with a sleek, customizable, and unforgettable effect.
Similar templates
Best of MissMotion
By TippyTop
7s
30
4
14
YouTuber Reveal is a 3D captivating and dynamic video animation used by businesses and content creators to showcase their brand's logo and social media presence in an engaging manner. The reveal typically begins with an explosion of social buttons of Like, comments, and subscribe. Customize it with your logo and text and get ready to publish a ready-to-impress video that will leave a lasting impact on your audience. Elevate your brand's presence and shine with this stunning reveal template.
By rajpakhare
10s
8
2
9
Energize your audience with our Action Chopper reveal that's as powerful as a high-octane engine. Your logo takes center stage amid sparks and smoke, mimicking the thrill of auto racing. Use this dynamic video for an impactful opening or a memorable standalone piece in your advertising campaigns. It's the perfect way to rev up your brand’s presence.
By v.createvfx
9s
3
2
9
A cinematic featuring a logo reveal with realistic fire. and you can change the color and have a completely different mood, depending on what colors you choose. A short introduction to your films, movies, trailers, teasers, TV shows, commercials, advertisements, promotions and events videos.
By voxyde
10s
6
3
4
Reveal your Logo with this amazing particle flowing effects in the shape of the heart!
By MD_Video
10s
2
3
12
A cinematic animation in a dark style, used in many movies trailers and video blockbusters. Animated text or logo (optional) becomes a powerful metallic emblem which can be opener for a dark epic movie or trailer. Use any Logo or Text title and make your intro look Cinematic and Epic!
By mocarg
8s
5
3
5
It's hard to miss the awesome laser show. A dazzling light show of bright lasers will cut out your logo from the darkness. With a video introduction like this, an absolute spectacle is about to follow. Color the lasers to evoke your brand and adjust the length of their trails to make it yours!
By d3luxxxe
8s
7
3
6
You only have one chance to make the first impression - you better be awesome! Fireborn features modern and energetic design combined with a powerful cinematic atmosphere and organic particle shockwave effect. Energy accumulation, overload and explosion, shockwave, particles, light rays - everything is there for a maximum impact! Try for free, create in minutes, love forever!
By milinkovic
7s
8
2
4
Dazzle your audience with an array of 3D social icons that fold into view, polished to sheer perfection. Our 3D Social Reveal template lets you elegantly introduce your online presence. A dance of digital giants, Facebook to YouTube, awaits your color customization and logo, creating a seamless, ready-to-publish intro for any social platform you inhabit.
Menu
Templates
Solutions