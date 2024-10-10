en
Romantic Wedding 2

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
1m+
Landscape
Wedding
Love
Flare
Glow
Particles
Full HD
Music
Gaming
More details
Romantic Wedding 2 - Original - Poster image
00:00/01:02
Resolution - Auto (270p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
MotionBank21 profile image
Created by MotionBank21
11exports
1 minute and 3 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
25fps
7videos
7texts
1font
1audio
Let love lead the way in your storytelling with our enchanting Romantic Wedding slideshow template. Adorn your narrative with a tapestry of floral elegance, twinkling sparkles, and heartwarming hues. Personalize your message with our easy-to-use customization options, including your own content and branding. Whether it's for a wedding showcase or a heartfelt presentation, this HD template will create a celebration of love that resonates with all.
Edit
Pack (2)
Themes (4)
Similar templates
Best of MotionBank21
Romantic Wedding 2 Original theme video
Romantic Wedding 2
Edit
By MotionBank21
1min 2s
4
15
14
Romantic Wedding 1 Original theme video
Romantic Wedding 1
Edit
By MotionBank21
53s
4
7
13
