Elegant Frames Slideshow

Bring your story to life with our easy-to-customize slideshow template. Glide through four beautifully animated scenes where each square frame cascades into place, ready for your images and text. Whether you're creating a professional presentation or a personal photo gallery, this template lets your content shine and leaves a lasting impression.
Best of MotionDesk
By panaceaxd
20s
8
1
8
Capture your audience's attention with our Shape Engine template. The dynamic and vibrant animated background, featuring a mesmerizing display of colorful shapes moving at different speeds, will bring your content to life. This multipurpose video is perfect for presentations, live events, or as a captivating backdrop. Customize the colors to match your brand and create a stunning visual experience. With our ready-to-publish template, you can effortlessly create a professional-quality video that stands out from the crowd.
By smoothlymo
26s
24
24
4
Clean Corporate Presentation is a smooth and cinematic template. It's professionally designed with soft light leaks, clean text animations and dynamic transitions. It's really easy to use and edit with a full color controller. Ideal as an intro or opener to your business slideshows, presentations, company broadcasts, conferences, commercials and upcoming events videos. Quickly and easily make your next stylish and trendily animated promo using this great template.
By Moysher
16s
26
22
8
A dynamic project that uses a variety of effects to reveal and enhance the impact of your content. A great way to showcase your new products, sports, fashion, modeling, food, travel, vacation, friends and family photos. Stand out from the start and leave a lasting impression, even on those who see a few seconds of your video ad.
By sony_vision
27s
25
25
9
Typographic Promo is a colorful promo video slideshow that includes fun animations, your images or videos, slogans, a clear call-to-action and a branded logo or text outro. Promote on social media and impress your audience with effective product marketing.
By Moysher
16s
24
15
8
A modern and dynamically animated project that uses a stunning combination of effects to reveal and enhance your media. You can use it to showcase your new products, portfolio, sports, fashion, travel, vacation, friends and family photos. Delight your audience with this dynamic and energetically animated project. Available in 2K.
By MotionBox
20s
10
2
8
Enhance your content with our captivating Rotating Cubes template. Immerse your audience in a mesmerizing landscape of rotating cubes, creating a seamless loop that adds depth and dimension. Amp up your videos, presentations, or live events with this multipurpose Animated Background. Easily customize the template with your own logo and colors to match your brand. Elevate your content's visual appeal and engage your viewers with our stunning Motion Graphics template.
By Goldenmotion
30s
9
22
17
New summer opener is a fresh and creative template for After Effects. Fast and abstract text animations with clean and quick transitions.
By Goldenmotion
20s
10
1
8
Enhance your video with the captivating Glowing Particles shapes template. The 3D particles glow and flow elegantly, creating an enchanting backdrop for your content. As a Multipurpose Animated Background template, it suits advertisements, presentations, and any digital space requiring an extra creative touch. Customizable colors mean our template can work for your brand identity or personal style, adding engagement to your content.
