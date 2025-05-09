en
Fluid Reveal

Templates
/
Intro
2K
6-15s
Landscape
Liquid
Distortion
Simple
2D Motion Graphics
Minimalist
Music
Gaming
Education
More details
Fluid Reveal - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:08
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
MotionDesk profile image
Created by MotionDesk
9exports
9 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Step into a world of surreal fluidity with our Fluid Reveal template, where your logo takes center stage. Dive into a dreamscape of flowing liquid and visual distortion to create a lasting impact. Customize this video with your brand colors, logo, and tagline to make a splash across platforms like YouTube or Facebook.
Similar templates
Best of MotionDesk
Quick Corporate Logo 3 Original theme video
Quick Corporate Logo 3
Edit
By CuteRabbit
6s
8
3
7
Awesome Energetic Logo Reveal For Your Intro And Outro!
Liquid Cinematic Logo Original theme video
Liquid Cinematic Logo
Edit
By MotionDesk
6s
5
3
7
Dive into a digital ocean with our Liquid Cinematic Logo template, where your text flows like water before your logo materializes, shimmering in a liquified light. This reveal video is perfect for any platform, tailoring to your brand with customizable fonts and colors. It's an enthralling opening for your content, and with its slight glitch, it adds a modern twist on a smooth reveal.
YouTube Essential Icons Blue theme video
YouTube Essential Icons
Edit
By CuteRabbit
7s
7
6
11
Boost your video’s viral potential with our engaging reveal template, highlighting the essential YouTube calls-to-action with a playful bubble animation. The crescendo leads to your logo and tagline emerging crisply on the screen. With customizable animation styles, fonts, and colors, create content that not only looks professional but is also uniquely yours and ready to captivate your audience.
YouTube Quick Opener Original theme video
YouTube Quick Opener
Edit
By CuteRabbit
7s
8
6
7
Appealing like, share, subscribe, and logo animations for your excellent brand!
Simple Chromatic Logo Original theme video
Simple Chromatic Logo
Edit
By Shoeeb
9s
2
3
4
Simple Chromatic Logo reveal for your elegant brand!
Liquid Logo Default theme video
Liquid Logo
Edit
By MotionParsec
10s
5
3
12
Liquid Logo is a clean and colorful template that will neatly showcase your brand!
Bottle Cap Mockup Original theme video
Bottle Cap Mockup
Edit
By Skvifi
11s
7
6
21
Capture the essence of your product with a touch of sophistication using the Bottle Cap Mockup. The animated journey of your product's cap creates a refined storytelling experience that's bound to impress. Personalization is at your fingertips with options to add logos, taglines, and customize fonts and colors. Ideal for any widescreen-ready content that desires the perfect balance between elegance and information.
Glitch Pulse Unveil Original theme video
Glitch Pulse Unveil
Edit
By CuteRabbit
8s
7
6
11
Watch as the digital chaos parts to majestically unveil your logo with our Glitch Pulse Unveil template. This template captivates and holds viewers spellbound, ensuring your brand's first impression is unforgettable. Tailor the glitch to match your brand with custom text, fonts, and colors.
