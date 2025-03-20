en
Laser Vortex Reveal

Templates
/
Intro
2K
6-15s
Landscape
Vortex
Neon
Glow
Outline
Music
Gaming
Education
Financial Services
More details
Laser Vortex Reveal - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:11
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
MotionDesk profile image
Created by MotionDesk
9exports
11 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Step into the ring of mesmerizing motion with the Laser Vortex Reveal template. As the camera moves through luminous loops, your logo unveils itself with vibrant clarity. Perfect for creating that dramatic opener or powerful closer, simply customize logo, tagline, and colors, and let your brand shine bright in the limelight.
Similar templates
Best of MotionDesk
Laser Vortex Loop Original theme video
Laser Vortex Loop
Edit
By MotionDesk
10s
8
2
10
Dive deep into the glowing neon rings of the Laser Vortex Loop and let your brand be the guiding light. Fully customizable with your logo and color palette, this template offers a continual loop that weaves through levels of your identity. It's an immersive motion graphic that's ready to amplify your message on any display.
YouTube Neon Original theme video
YouTube Neon
Edit
By CuteRabbit
6s
4
6
14
Electrify your brand's online presence with the dynamic neon glow of YouTube's essential icons. Our YouTube Neon template takes the iconic Like, Share, and Subscribe buttons, illuminates them in a zesty neon light, and presents them on a virtual wall along with your logo and tagline. Perfect for YouTube intros or social media posts, this ready-to-publish video will get your audience clicking in no time.
Galaxy Logo Original theme video
Galaxy Logo
Edit
By Shoeeb
12s
2
3
7
Reveal your logo in the light spiral of the abstract universe.
Blaze 3D Reveal Original theme video
Blaze 3D Reveal
Edit
By 12artlife12
9s
7
3
10
Step into the future with the modern Blaze 3D Reveal, designed to bring your brand identity to life. Dynamic abstract shapes and contagious energy combine to present your logo and tagline with style. Perfect for brands aiming to make a bold digital impact, this template allows you to customize fonts and colors, creating a unique video ready to captivate audiences on any platform.
Dynamic Shockwave Reveal ORG theme video
Dynamic Shockwave Reveal
Edit
By Shoeeb
11s
2
3
7
It is a useful resource for businesses and individuals who want to create a visually stunning introduction for their logo and make it stand out from the competition. The template's use of chromatic flares and shockwave effects adds a touch of creativity and excitement to the animation, making it more engaging and memorable for viewers. Overall, the clean logo reveal intro animation video template is a valuable asset for anyone looking to create a powerful and impactful introduction for their brand.
Merry Glow Original theme video
Merry Glow
Edit
By S_WorX
11s
2
4
11
Embrace the holiday spirit with a video that twinkles as brightly as your brand. Our Merry Glow template lets you share joyous holiday promotions or heartwarming greetings, all while making your logo the star of the show. With easy customization of fonts and colors, create a harmonious holiday reveal that’s tailored to your brand’s style.
Glass Zoom Reveal Glow Glass theme video
Glass Zoom Reveal
Edit
By TippyTop
8s
23
4
11
Glass Zoom Reveal is a stylized template with a dynamically animated glass reflecting and refracting your logo—a great way to promote and advertise your high-end luxury goods. Impress your audience with this stylishly designed and sensational template. Customize it with your logo and text, and get ready to publish a ready-to-impress video that will leave a lasting impact on your audience. Elevate your brand's presence and shine with this stunning reveal template.
Neon Orb Reveal Original theme video
Neon Orb Reveal
Edit
By Romabox
10s
4
3
5
Beam your brand into the neon cosmos with Neon Orb Reveal, where a dazzling planet reveals your logo written in radiant neon. This template zooms from the vast outer space to your brand's essence, creating a suspenseful reveal that leaves viewers hooked. Customize colors to match your aesthetic and get set to unveil a video that's as expansive and captivating as the universe itself.
