Lighting Studio Reveal

By MotionParsec 11s 31 5 15

Hey, hurry up and load your logo into me and render it! Yes, yes, that's me - the Movie Logo template. I'm a cinematic, epic, film, dark project. I capture the atmosphere of Hollywood perfectly. If you need light rays, highlights, I have them. I'm great as an opener, intro, promo video. You can edit the color of the light beam, insert any text instead of a logo. Adjust the chromatic aberration to your liking, or remove it altogether. Add gloss and texture to the logo or remove them. And, of course, add your own background or choose any color for the background. All in all, I'm a great choice for representing your brand! Check out my profile regularly, it will be interesting! ;)