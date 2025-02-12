en
Lighting Studio Reveal
Created by MotionDesk
7exports
7 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Take your reveal to the next level with our dynamic template. Watch as 3D text sweeps across the screen with a captivating light effect, seamlessly transitioning to unveil your logo. Perfect for a stunning intro, outro, or to stand alone, this template emphasizes your brand with custom text, colors, and logos. Ready to mesmerize on every widescreen display, it's storytelling made impactful.
Similar templates
Best of MotionDesk
By d3luxxxe
8s
27
4
18
Luxury Particles Logo Reveal is a bright and elegant animation that will give your logo or text a polished luxury metallic look alongside particle reveal effect. You can choose between: Gold, Silver or Original Logo Colors. Placeholder for an optional background media is also available.
By AlexG1985
7s
4
3
10
Bring your brand to life with an impactful widescreen display of shimmer and sophistication. The camera glides across a 3D metallic logo, elegantly resting on rich black leather – creating a sense of depth and prestige. Our reveal is designed to engage audiences in high definition, perfect for intros or standalone promotions across social media platforms.
By babayaga
9s
2
3
5
Elegant Logo reveal is a perfect corporate video opener for presentations, product reviews, testimonials, job offers, and other HR communications., but also movie trailers, promos, commercials, and vlogs. Upload your logo and enter a tagline, it’s that simple.
By bbpixel
8s
2
3
6
Chrome Sweep Logo Reveal is a dark, cinematic, calm and stylish animation featuring a polished, chrome, metallic-looking logo. A cool intro or opener to your TV shows, commercials, adverts, films, movies, new products, electronics, presentations, slideshows, promotions and events videos. Impress your audience with this short, shiny and creatively animated logo reveal.
By S_WorX
14s
10
5
6
Captivate your audience with an unforgettable entrance using our Action Smash Glass Intro, tailored to spotlight your logo. With four unique versions to choose from, you can personalize the shattering animation, text, fonts, and colors to align with your brand narrative. Set the stage for impactful storytelling and engage viewers with a reveal that exudes energy and innovation.
By MotionParsec
11s
31
5
15
Hey, hurry up and load your logo into me and render it! Yes, yes, that's me - the Movie Logo template. I'm a cinematic, epic, film, dark project. I capture the atmosphere of Hollywood perfectly. If you need light rays, highlights, I have them. I'm great as an opener, intro, promo video. You can edit the color of the light beam, insert any text instead of a logo. Adjust the chromatic aberration to your liking, or remove it altogether. Add gloss and texture to the logo or remove them. And, of course, add your own background or choose any color for the background. All in all, I'm a great choice for representing your brand! Check out my profile regularly, it will be interesting! ;)
By Shoeeb
12s
4
2
5
Step into the spotlight with the Bright Path Reveal template, where your brand takes center stage in an elegant, dark tunnel illuminated by lights from the sides and below. This high-definition reveal makes every aspect of your logo shine, perfectly reflecting the polished professionalism of your image. Customize with your logo and fonts for an unforgettable entrance on YouTube, presentations, or anywhere you need to leave a glossy, lasting impression.
By 12artlife12
10s
8
3
8
Set the stage for your logo with the Mystery Light Unveil. As the glow traces your logo's shape, a thrilling build-up leads to a dramatic flash and the grand unveiling of your glossy brand emblem amid smoky swirls and light flares. Add your logo, tagline, and colors to tailor this multipurpose video that leaves a bold, lasting impression.
