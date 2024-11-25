en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Melodic Sunset Lyrics

Templates
/
Music Visualization
Variable Duration
Landscape
Lyric Videos
Sky
Nature
Spectrum
Simple
2D Motion Graphics
Full HD
Music
More details
Melodic Sunset Lyrics - Background 3 girl 2 - Poster image
00:00/00:15
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
MotionDesk profile image
Created by MotionDesk
13exports
Up to 2h
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1song
1font
Escape into a visual symphony with our Melodic Sunset Lyrics. Choose your narrative backdrop, toggle through four character modes, and let your words take flight among the colors of the sky. Customizable elements enable endless possibilities, crafting a visual rhythm that pulses with your beats. Elevate your track with a complete, ready-to-publish visualizer that enchantingly tells your musical story.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Themes (5)
Similar templates
Best of MotionDesk
Background 3 girl 2
Background 3 girl 2
Edit
Background 2 Couple 1
Background 2 Couple 1
Edit
Background 1 Couple 3
Background 1 Couple 3
Edit
Background 2 Girl 1
Background 2 Girl 1
Edit
Background 2 girl 2
Background 2 girl 2
Edit
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us