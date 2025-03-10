en
Paper Cutout Reveal
Created by MotionDesk
11exports
7 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Transform your brand's introduction into a moment of artistry with our Paper Cutout Reveal template. As your logo carves through a textured paper background, unveiling itself with elegance, so does your tagline, defining your presence. Perfect for multipurpose use, this high-definition video captivates viewers on YouTube or Facebook. Tailor it with your chosen fonts and colors to match your brand's identity.
