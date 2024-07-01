es
Soda Can Mockup
Created by MotionDesk
7exports
19 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1video
3texts
3fonts
1audio
Bring your brand's story to the forefront with an animation that pops! Our Soda Can Mockup template features a lifelike soda can mockup journeying across a remote scene, halting only to highlight your tailored message. Easily customize text, fonts, and colors to fit your narrative. Perfect for advertisements or any content needed to quench the thirst for engagement.
