1audio
Step into the future of brand storytelling with our Spectra Flow Reveal template. Set against a stage of floating spheres and layered lighting, this smooth transition unveils your logo with style. Its modern animation design is perfect for digital, tech, or creative projects that need a punch of minimal yet futuristic aesthetics. Customize the fluid shapes, fonts, and colors to match your brand, and export in any format for a striking, ready-to-publish video.
By d3luxxxe
8s
26
4
24
Elegant Ripple Logo Reveal is a clean, modern and abstract logo animation featuring smooth rotating shapes and expanding ripples that elegantly reveal your logo. You can use media in the background or just adjust the colors for the background gradient.
By tinomotion
10s
5
2
11
Introducing your brand with a spin of color and shimmer, our Blaze and Chrome Reveal template transforms your logo reveal into a spectacle. Metallic strokes whirl, unveiling your brand's edges, while a lustrous wipe completes the show. Tailor the colors to match your brand, and captivate your audience with flying particles and light leaks that dance in the background. Ready-to-publish and perfect for any platform, dazzle with your brand story.
By Goldenmotion
8s
6
3
12
Step into the spotlight with our cinematic Shadow Edge Reveal that brings your logo to life in stunning 3D. With each elegant shadow, witness the gradual emergence of your brand's identity, taking storytelling to breathtaking heights. This reveal is designed for those who seek a dramatic entrance on video platforms. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand, and captivate your audience with an unveiling that transitions your content from ordinary to extraordinary.
By MotionBank21
7s
6
3
9
Electrify your audience with Digital Stroke Unveil, where dynamic light strokes bring your logo to life against a backdrop of digital sophistication. This multipurpose template lets you personalize the futuristic reveal with your own touch by customizing colors, fonts, and taglines. Whether it's for YouTube intros or Twitter shares, get set to showcase your brand with energy and style.
By AlexG1985
6s
2
3
8
Step into a world where elegance meets modernity with the Smooth & Stylish Reveal. Perfect for creating stylish intros or compelling promos, this template's sleek design and fluid transitions ensure your logo and tagline are revealed in the most polished fashion. Versatility meets easy customization, letting you make your mark with fonts and colors that resonate with your brand.
By EnjoystX
9s
2
3
11
Present your brand with elegance and impact using our Sleek Clean Reveal template. Watch as dynamic lines draw the eye to your logo, graced with a lustrous gloss effect for a lasting impression. Easily tailor the logo, tagline, fonts, and colors to fit your company's image, and captivate audiences across full-screen displays with this versatile template.
By MotionBank21
6s
24
6
16
Capture your audience with the 'Dynamic Stroke Unveil', an animation that draws intrigue as each stroke dynamically forms to showcase your logo. This video adds motion and professionalism to any platform, tailored seamlessly with your custom colors and logo. Ready for intros, promotions, and more, this versatile template excites with every sweeping stroke.
By Moysher
7s
17
3
15
Step into the spotlight with our Stroke Clean Reveal. A single line carves out your identity before a shimmering gradient infuses life into your brand's colors. Customizable fonts and colors ensure that your logo shines against the natural hues and final glare. Perfect for any platform, this video is your ticket to a professional, memorable introduction.
