Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Bauhaus Style Christmas

Templates
/
Video Ads
15-30s
Landscape
Pattern
Christmas
Holidays
Simple
2D Motion Graphics
Minimalist
Colorful Bauhaus Style Christmas - Original - Poster image
motionsparrow profile image
Created by motionsparrow
8exports
16 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1video
1image
5texts
2fonts
1audio
Welcome the festive season with a touch of modernism using our Bauhaus Style Christmas template. Celebrate Christmas and New Year with an elegant Bauhaus mask model, blending the holiday spirit with timeless geometric aesthetics. Create compelling holiday greetings, promotions, or decorations that boast a bold design. With customization options like logo, texts, and colors, craft a seasonal masterpiece that's ready to publish and share.
Similar templates
Best of motionsparrow
Fun Christmas Reveal Original theme video
Fun Christmas Reveal
Edit
By TippyTop
22s
6
6
14
Bring the joy of Christmas to your audience with a video reveal that's as festive as it is magical. With customization in every snowflake, add your logo and tagline, then paint this holiday scene with your brand's colors. This Fun Christmas Reveal is tailored for captivating intros, merry marketing, or spreading holiday cheer.
Christmas Booklet Original theme video
Christmas Booklet
Edit
By onbothsides
22s
28
21
17
Captivate your viewers with the enchantment of our Christmas Booklet template. The holiday-themed booklet animation stylishly presents your personalized media, rendering a spellbinding reveal of your logo and tagline, ideal for introductions, seasonal greetings, or festive promotions.
Christmas Party Opener Original theme video
Christmas Party Opener
Edit
By motionsparrow
28s
21
15
12
Step into a world of festive wonder with our Christmas Party Opener template. Colorful gradients and artistic shapes like bells and Christmas trees highlight your memories or campaigns. Easily add your media, logo, tagline, and customize fonts and colors to craft a story that's as unique as the holiday season.
Christmas Mosaic Original theme video
Christmas Mosaic
Edit
By onbothsides
17s
25
9
14
Our Christmas Mosaic template brings the magic of the holidays to your content. With charming animations evoking Christmas time, you can introduce your brand or message with a spark of warmth. Customize with your logo, images, and festive colors for a delightful reveal that will enchant your audience and spread holiday joy.
Christmas Wishes Purple & Gold theme video
Christmas Wishes
Edit
By bbpixel
30s
6
7
15
Christmas Wishes is an elegant, festive animation and it is a perfect way to wish something nice to your family, friends, business partners, colleagues, and customers. Features magical falling snow, various particle effects, and your wishes dipped in gold or silver accompanied by light rays. Perfect for creating Christmas Intros, Holiday Greetings, Corporate, Business Seasonal Greetings, Family Greetings, Church Christmas Videos, New Year related videos, etc.
New Year Collage Countdown Original theme video
New Year Collage Countdown
Edit
By onbothsides
19s
5
18
23
Count down to your next big reveal with a splash of color and a burst of energy! Our vibrant New Year Collage Countdown template takes a cue from the whimsy of stop motion and collage art, with papers unfolding to unveil your message. Whether announcing a product launch or kicking off an event, this template allows for easy customization of logo, text, fonts, and colors. Ready to captivate any audience.
Horizontal Summer Slideshow Original theme video
Horizontal Summer Slideshow
Edit
By Goldenmotion
17s
22
15
7
Modern summer slideshow for your summer memories! Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
Travel Intro Original theme video
Travel Intro
Edit
By Realthing
30s
21
24
9
Travel Intro is an awesome template that you can use to promote and advertise your travel agency, holiday destinations, attractions, hotspots and more. It uses a cool combination of effects to reveal your media and impress your audience with this dynamically animated template. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
