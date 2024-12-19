Bauhaus Style Christmas

By onbothsides 19s 5 18 23

Count down to your next big reveal with a splash of color and a burst of energy! Our vibrant New Year Collage Countdown template takes a cue from the whimsy of stop motion and collage art, with papers unfolding to unveil your message. Whether announcing a product launch or kicking off an event, this template allows for easy customization of logo, text, fonts, and colors. Ready to captivate any audience.