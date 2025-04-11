en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Cursor Fly
00:00/00:17
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Created by Moysher
10exports
17 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Enter a world of abstract beauty with our Cursor Fly template. Glide through a 3D wonderland of geometric shapes, leading to the pinnacle moment where a sleek glass cursor lands, revealing your logo and tagline. Ideal for intros or as a powerful brand statement, customize its colors to match your identity.
Similar templates
Best of Moysher
By Ezome
18s
21
21
49
Launch your podcast with flair using our animated 3D Dynamic Intro Show template. The seamless transitions, rotating objects, and lively text animation set the stage for success. Personalize this versatile template to embody your brand with your own images, videos, and tailored messaging. Make a splash with a ready-to-publish video that encapsulates your show's essence.
By milinkovic
25s
6
5
16
Introducing the Global Cube Reveal, a cutting-edge template that adds a modern touch to your brand's global story. Fully customizable with your logo and tagline, it captivates audiences by showcasing the sense of international connectivity as cubes transform into a stunning Earth animation. Seamlessly integrating into high-definition content for leading social platforms, this template is your ticket to creating a truly spectacular experience.
By milinkovic
27s
9
6
31
Bring your news broadcast into the spotlight with our '24 World News Intro' template. It's the perfect backdrop for your next breaking story with its rotating globes and news tickers, enhanced by modern typefaces. Customizable with your own logo, text, and colors, it's ready to cement your place as a trusted news source on any platform. Engage your audience with this polished, globally-inspired video.
By motionsparrow
17s
1
9
9
Step up your game and add a sleek touch to your sports brand or fitness product adverts with our trendy Sports Advertising Promo template. It envelops 3D sports objects in a sophisticated style. Whether announcing a sale or launching a new arrival, this customizable template with a linear slider promises showiness and a lively edge to your videos.
By motionsparrow
16s
6
12
7
Step into the digital age with a bold statement using our 3D Emoji Impact. This unique template offers the whimsical touch of 3D emoji visualization that brings any message to life. Tailor the experience with your own brand by customizing text, fonts, and colors, crafting a high-definition video ready for any display of your choice. Engage the world with your content, uniquely yours.
By AuroraMediaLab
19s
6
3
8
Step into a vibrant world where shapes and colors dance in a delightful morphing display. Our Playful Shapes Intro template offers a lively, cartoonish journey that ends with the grand reveal of your logo, emerging from a transforming background of whimsical pieces. Craft a whimsical intro or outro that's perfect for social media, presentations, and more, while adding your unique tagline and colors.
By MotionBox
20s
10
2
8
Enhance your content with our captivating Rotating Cubes template. Immerse your audience in a mesmerizing landscape of rotating cubes, creating a seamless loop that adds depth and dimension. Amp up your videos, presentations, or live events with this multipurpose Animated Background. Easily customize the template with your own logo and colors to match your brand. Elevate your content's visual appeal and engage your viewers with our stunning Motion Graphics template.
By MotionPro
18s
1
20
29
Captivate with style using the Stylish Storyteller template, where modern openers become an art. With unique animations and a focus on creative typography, your story unfolds in the most visually arresting way. Customize the narrative using your own media, fonts, and colors to leave a lasting impression. Whether it's for an interview or a brand introduction, your message will be front and center, wrapped in sophistication.
Menu
Templates
Solutions