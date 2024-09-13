en
Emboss Reveal
20exports
8 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Envision your logo taking center stage with our Emboss Reveal template. As the outline is meticulously drawn above the void, a reflection emerges, setting the stage for your emblem to shine. Fully customizable fonts and colors allow your brand's essence to resonate through this multipurpose video, perfect for intros or impactful standalones. Elevate your brand’s presence with a professional touch.
Best of Moysher
By Moysher
7s
13
3
15
Step into the future of branding with our Stroke Pixel Reveal template. Watch as lines craft your logo's silhouette, filling it with a burst of cubic brilliance before it's unveiled. A glossy, reflective logo emerges, standing proudly amidst a clean backdrop. Your logo and tagline shine with customizable fonts and colors, ready to captivate audiences on various screen displays.
By Mr.Rabbit
9s
7
3
11
Step into the future of brand identity with our state-of-the-art Layered Extrusion Reveal. Watch in awe as your logo transcends the ordinary, extruding into existence against a graph paper backdrop. With three tiers of color and a final, sparkling particle assembly, your logo not only reveals itself but declares its presence. Add your personal touch with customizable fonts and colors, and end on a shiny note with a glossy sweep reflection.
By Mr.Rabbit
7s
7
3
10
Enter a digital realm where your brand takes center stage with our Speed Edge Pixels template. Experience an abstract pixelated unveiling that transitions into a dynamic logo tunnel journey, culminating in a vibrant multicolor pixel wipe. The final touch is a sleek glossy reflection over your logo, adding a touch of sophistication. Customize fonts, colors, and add your tagline to create a ready-to-publish video that perfectly reflects your brand identity.
By EnjoystX
9s
2
3
11
Present your brand with elegance and impact using our Sleek Clean Reveal template. Watch as dynamic lines draw the eye to your logo, graced with a lustrous gloss effect for a lasting impression. Easily tailor the logo, tagline, fonts, and colors to fit your company's image, and captivate audiences across full-screen displays with this versatile template.
By Moysher
7s
17
3
15
Step into the spotlight with our Stroke Clean Reveal. A single line carves out your identity before a shimmering gradient infuses life into your brand's colors. Customizable fonts and colors ensure that your logo shines against the natural hues and final glare. Perfect for any platform, this video is your ticket to a professional, memorable introduction.
By koma
7s
4
3
8
Modern and clean, the perfect opener for business videos and any YouTube channel that appreciates precision and thoughtfulness. Start the next product release or review video, a presentation, yearly report or online lesson with this classy logo intro, showing the impact of your brand.
By Shoeeb
8s
4
3
3
Turn your logo into a 3D Logo Outline and make a beautiful, minimalist logo animation for all your branded content. The animation will automatically conform to the outline of you logo, making a unique opener for every brand. Change the font or colors with quick and accessible customization options.
By Mr.Rabbit
6s
8
3
7
Invite your audience to witness the unveiling of your brand like never before. With the Minimal Corporate Ident template, your logo comes alive, unfolding in 3D layers accentuated by luminous contours. As the camera gracefully orbits, revealing every angle of the logo before settling in a stunning wide shot, a sheen of gloss sweeps across, sealing the spectacle. Personalize it to your branding with editable taglines, fonts, and colors.
