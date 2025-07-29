Menu
Glitch Layering Reveal
Created by Moysher
10exports
6 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Captivate your audience with a digital twist using our Glitch Layering Reveal template. Watch as your logo layers build up, distort slightly, and culminate in a dazzling glitch flash. Designed for multipurpose use, this video is ideal for any display and is fully customizable with your brand's fonts and colors. A perfect choice for a dramatic opening or a bold, standalone statement.
Similar templates
Best of Moysher
By Moysher
6s
9
3
14
Dive into the digital age with our Glitch Distortion Reveal. Watch as your brand becomes momentarily entangled in a virtual realm of distortion and outlines, only to emerge clearer and more powerful. This video is perfect for intros that stand out or as a polished standalone piece. Customize with your logo, tagline, and colors to create an impactful presence that resonates.
By Mr.Rabbit
9s
7
3
12
Ignite your brand with energy and leave a lasting impact with the Energy Logo Reveal. Watch as a surge of vibrant and dynamic elements converge, forming a powerful display that unveils your logo in a burst of energy. With its intense motion and striking visual effects, this template captures attention and adds a sense of excitement to your brand's identity. Whether you're launching a new product, showcasing your company's spirit, or simply seeking a captivating logo reveal, this template delivers a powerful and energetic introduction.
By Harchenko
8s
6
4
11
Logo - Technology Hexagon is outstanding introduction to new products, gaming highlights and review videos. Customize with your logo or text and 2 color gradients.
By rajpakhare
10s
2
3
4
Matrix styled animation to reveal your logo!
By Promak
9s
2
4
14
Step into the urban jungle and make your mark with our Grunge Reveal template. Designed to add edge to music channels, extreme sports, or gaming videos, this video template's raw textures and dynamic motion will set the scene with style. Make it your own; your logo, tagline, preferred fonts, and colors will take your brand's image from standard to stunning.
By minimax
8s
5
3
6
Introduce your brand with a burst of modern energy. Our Modern Glitch Reveal template thrills with glitches, signal scrambles, and vibrant neon glows reminiscent of a vintage TV flicker effect. Customize with your logo, tagline, and brand colors for a dynamic presentation that's multipurpose and ready to publish. It's perfect for gaming events or tech promos, offering a stylish edge that won't be forgotten.
By Promak
7s
2
3
9
Launch your brand into the digital age with our Tech Glitch Reveal template, where style meets technology. This dynamic template infuses your brand with the essence of modernity through eye-catching glitch effects and compelling transitions. Customize with your logo, tagline, and brand colors to craft a powerful identity piece for intros, promos, and more.
By Mr.Rabbit
7s
7
3
10
Embark on a visual journey that unveils your brand with impact. Our Fast Glitch Intro template captivates with a tunnel-vision effect, culminating in the dramatic reveal of your glitching logo. Perfect for intros and powerful branding, this template allows you to customize with your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors to create a high-definition statement that resonates across any display type.
