Light up your brand's unveiling with our neon spectacle, perfect for grabbing eyeballs. As light carves your logo, you can almost hear the buzz of the neon before it settles into a sharp, sleek finish. Tinker with your logo, tagline, and neon colors to create a dynamic showcase that fits your brand’s vibe whether it’s the opening act or the whole show.
Similar templates
Best of Moysher
By brada91
The outlines of your logo forma powerful wormhole showing the depths your company will go to for its clients. A professionally animated intro template that works with any kind of content, from gaming, to corporate videos.
By bbpixel
Jazzy Reveal is a cinematic animation where animated outlines of your logo are emitting light rays and reveal your logo. Change the color of light by applying different themes (or create your own), and have your unique logo animation done in minutes!
By Mr.Rabbit
Captivate your audience right from the start with our Shiny Neon Reveal template. Watch your logo come alive in a neon dance, blinking into existence amidst a virtual downpour. With customizable logo, tagline, and color options, it's your chance to present your brand with all the mystique and allure of a nighttime cityscape.
By Mr.Rabbit
Step into a scene right out of a sci-fi blockbuster with our Glowing Neon Reveal, where your logo becomes the hero. As rain lashes onto a rocky canvas, your neon-lit brand cuts through the downpour, captivating viewers. Tailor your tagline, fonts, and colors, and prepare to have an intro video that's as ready to publish as it is to leave your audience awestruck on any social platform.
By TippyTop
Unveil your brand's brilliance and prestige with our Backlight Reveal template. As the dark and mysterious background fades away, an intricate logo of golden lines and shapes emerges, captivating your audience. This multipurpose video is perfect for intros, outros, or standalone showcases. Customize it with your logo, tagline, and colors to create a ready-to-publish masterpiece that will leave a lasting impact on your viewers. Elevate your brand's presence and shine with this stunning reveal template.
By themediastock
Circuit Logo Reveal - Horizontal is a high-tech opener featuring an abstract representation of a motherboard and stylish electric circuits. Show your business is about ingenuity, innovation and precision. Brand any company video with this unique logo or text animation and help your marketing team release new products, promote new features, do product reviews, testimonials, presentations, and more. Perfect intro video for any tech-related content.
By bbpixel
Edge Glow Logo Reveal is a dark and minimalist intro animation where the outlines of your logo shine bright and illuminate the scene. Subtle glimmer effects were also added to make transition to your complete logo more interesting. Try for free!
By bbpixel
Tech Pieces Logo is a hi-tech and futuristic animation. 3D cubes dynamically animate and rotate, whilst carrying a small piece of your logo. The cubes assemble in the center accompanied by neon flashes and rays of light, that light up to reveal your logo. Create your version in just a few clicks!
