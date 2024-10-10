en
Rays Dark Reveal

Intro
Rays Dark Reveal
Created by Moysher
Created by Moysher
24 exports
8 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1 image
1 text
1 font
1 audio
Discover the Rays Dark Reveal that's as sleek and sophisticated as your brand itself. Luminous lines trace a journey of anticipation, culminating in the brilliant reveal of your logo, fully colored, against the landscape of light. This high-impact, multipurpose video leaves a blank canvas for your logo to claim its place, ensuring a dramatic impact. Tailor with your logo and tagline to launch your brand's narrative.
Similar templates
Best of Moysher
Majestic Rays Reveal Original theme video
Majestic Rays Reveal
Edit
By PixBolt
7s
5
3
8
Step into the realm of sleek aesthetics with Majestic Rays Reveal template designed to elevate your brand. Your logo, etched in chrome, sails across a dreamscape of colors, flanked by mesmerizing rays. The depth of field brings every detail to life, ensuring your tagline resonates deeply with your audience. Ideal for intros or stand-alone visuals, this reveal is a brushed stroke of sophistication.
Luxury Particles & Reflection Golden Logo theme video
Luxury Particles & Reflection
Edit
By d3luxxxe
8s
26
4
18
Luxury Particles Logo Reveal is a bright and elegant animation that will give your logo or text a polished luxury metallic look alongside particle reveal effect. You can choose between: Gold, Silver or Original Logo Colors. Placeholder for an optional background media is also available.
Shapes Logo Reveal Original theme video
Shapes Logo Reveal
Edit
By Shoeeb
8s
2
4
10
Animated dots circle around each other and then implode to reveal your logo.
Cinematic Light Rays Original theme video
Cinematic Light Rays
Edit
By Mr.Rabbit
7s
7
3
8
Elevate your brand to new heights with an elegant logo reveal. Watch as glowing light rays craft the contours of your logo, completing its form with glossy, reflective shapes. This exquisite video template not only captures the essence of your brand but does so with unmatched sophistication. Perfect for intros or standalone pieces, just add your logo, tagline, and colors to make a statement of luxury.
Bright Light Rays Original theme video
Bright Light Rays
Edit
By Mr.Rabbit
7s
7
3
8
Step into the spotlight with our high-gloss Bright Light Rays logo animation that brings your brand to life. Witness the edges of your logo glow and gleam with radiant light, creating a multi-level reveal that demands attention. Customize fonts and colors as you see fit, and watch your tagline blend seamlessly into the adventure. This all-purpose template is fashioned for the grand entrance your brand deserves.
Flashy Shutter Flips Original theme video
Flashy Shutter Flips
Edit
By Mr.Rabbit
6s
7
3
8
Craft an unforgettable entrance for your brand with our Flashy Shutter Flips template, where your logo takes center stage in a dance of light and gleaming reflections. As layers converge to highlight your brand, the final sharp flash and lens flare add that wow factor to your reveal. Customize the experience with your unique tagline and colors, and let this motion graphic elevate your content to new heights.
Glass Reflection Reveal Original theme video
Glass Reflection Reveal
Edit
By Moysher
7s
9
3
14
Dazzle your audience with a logo reveal that's as bright and dynamic as your business. Our Glass Reflection Reveal template lets radiant lines dance around your logo, building anticipation before a burst of light unveils your brand in full glory. The final look is a clean, polished logo that speaks volumes. With easy customization options, your brand's reveal will shine uniquely.
Light Rays Original theme video
Light Rays
Edit
By bbpixel
12s
5
3
7
Jazzy Reveal is a cinematic animation where animated outlines of your logo are emitting light rays and reveal your logo. Change the color of light by applying different themes (or create your own), and have your unique logo animation done in minutes!
