Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Sketch Reveal

Sketch Reveal
Moysher
Created by Moysher
18exports
8 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Transform a simple sketch into a stunning brand statement with our Sketch Reveal. Witness the art of unveiling, as a playful pile of tiles orchestrates the grand reveal of your logo, followed by a gleaming flourish that spotlights your brand's essence. Perfect for intros and social media, tailor this reveal with your logo, tagline, and brand colors to create a video that's unmistakably you.
Similar templates
Best of Moysher
Sketch & Assembly Original theme video
Sketch & Assembly
Edit
By bbpixel
10s
5
3
14
Sketch & Assembly logo reveal features clean and minimalist design where we animate the outlines of your logo, pencil in some shading and then assemble your logo from flying 3D jigsaw pieces. Customize with many different colors and adjust the animations and effects to suit your narrative. This is the perfect opener for educational content, tutorials and DIY videos.
Sketcher Original theme video
Sketcher
Edit
By Skvifi
7s
2
3
8
Sketch out your logo with this clean and simple animation.
Logo Construct Original theme video
Logo Construct
Edit
By AlexG1985
10s
4
2
6
Logo Construct is an easy to use project that contains a logo placeholder, a text placeholder, and a color control. It is also extremely fast rendering, and it doesn't require any plugins! It's perfect for a modern intro, commercial, opener, product or event presentation. All elements are pre-rendered. Just drop and drag your logo, and change the text. It is that simple.
Sketch Logo Original theme video
Sketch Logo
Edit
By AlexG1985
13s
5
3
15
Sketch Logo is an ultramodern After Effects template. A realistic sketching animation with animated shapes and lines that creatively fill in and reveal your logo. This template contains 1 logo placeholder and 1 editable text layer. It's really easy to use and edit with a full color controller. It's a perfect intro or opener to your TV shows, commercials, corporate presentations, business slideshows, exhibitions, conferences, promotions, new products and upcoming events videos. Make a clean, clear and elegantly animated logo reveal. Available in HD.
Simple Pencil Sketch Original theme video
Simple Pencil Sketch
Edit
By bbpixel
8s
2
3
6
Simple Pencil Sketch Logo Reveal features clean piece of paper, an idea and a pencil. Let's scribble! This animation is an ideal way to present your logo or text if you are looking for hand drawing effect.
Technical Sketch Original theme video
Technical Sketch
Edit
By bbpixel
10s
5
3
6
Are you looking for a stunning intro for your architecture bureau, carpenter’s workshop, or home decor YouTube channel? This wonderful sketching video opening design could be yours in just a few clicks! Import your logo, tagline, customize the branding, and have your film made in minutes!
Sketch Original theme video
Sketch
Edit
By d3luxxxe
10s
6
3
6
Inspire your audience from the very start! The sketch is a simple and clean looking animation that will present your logo using technical drawing elements from an idea to the finished product. Perfect intro for architecture bureau, carpenter’s workshop, or home decor YouTube channel. Try for free, create in minutes, love forever!
Construction Intro Original theme video
Construction Intro
Edit
By milinkovic
11s
7
2
11
Embark on a seamless journey from concept to reality with our dynamic 'Construction Intro' video template. The creative process unfolds before your audience's eyes, enveloping them in your brand's world of innovation. Effortlessly integrate your logo and select the perfect color scheme to craft a captivating, full-screen-ready reveal that's perfect for any platform.
