en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Halloween Into the Woods

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
15-30s
Landscape
Wood
Tree
Nature
Halloween
Scary
Holidays
Cinematic
More details
Halloween Into the Woods - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:21
Resolution - Auto (270p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
onbothsides profile image
Created by onbothsides
39exports
21 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
6videos
1image
13texts
2fonts
1audio
Step into a chilling narrative with our 'Halloween Into the Woods' template. This eerie slideshow melds your visuals with a haunted forest backdrop, VFX fog, and creepy crawlies. Perfect for crafting a shivering introduction to your Halloween event, spook-tacular specials, or any hair-raising promotions. Complete with a smart custom controller, you can personalize every frightening detail from fonts to colors. Create a tale that will haunt your audience long after they've watched.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Themes (4)
Examples (20)
Similar templates
Best of onbothsides
Original
Original
Edit
Theme 3
Theme 3
Edit
Theme 2
Theme 2
Edit
Theme 4
Theme 4
Edit
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us