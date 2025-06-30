Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help
Next Wave Podcast Intro
Created by PurpleElkStudios
11exports
24 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
11videos
1image
22texts
2fonts
1audio
Surrender to the beauty of animation with our Next Wave Podcast Intro template, where images gently waltz and fashion-forward shapes add a touch of chic. Perfect for a polished brand statement, it culminates with your logo revealed through a transparent veil. Tailor your video with logos, images, and text, choosing fonts and colors that speak your style. This is the elegance your brand deserves in a video ready for any platform.
Similar templates
Best of PurpleElkStudios
By Balalaika
24s
24
26
13
Embark on a visual narrative with our Seamless Storytelling Slideshow that turns your content into a seamless journey. This template lets you weave images, videos, and texts into a compelling story that resonates with any audience. Perfect for presentations or marketing campaigns, it offers full customization including your logo, color palette, and more. Ready to publish, it'll make your message shine with professionalism and style!
By Balalaika
22s
24
27
6
Transform your vision into a visual odyssey with our Dynamic Media Opener template. Whether you're showcasing a product line or narrating a story, personalize each slide with your own images, videos, and text. Change fonts and colors to match your unique style. Perfect for YouTube and Facebook, it ensures each frame of your video captivates every viewer.
By Balalaika
22s
25
34
6
Craft an elegant journey of visuals and words with our Upbeat Opener Slideshow template. Dig into our customizable tools to tweak text, fonts, images, and videos, and make it your own. Perfect for stories, presentations, or campaigns, this lush template delivers your content with grace and flair, showcasing your media seamlessly against a tasteful animated backdrop.
By Balalaika
16s
25
67
16
Online Video Conference Promo is a new modern and unique template. Use it for your dynamic video conference, event videos, or to create a unique online event promo. This template contains 25 placeholders, 40 editable text layers, and 1 logo placeholder. Easy to use. Fast render. You can use it for unique online zoom conferences, summits, event promos, workshop promos, short intros, showreels, demo reels, event openers, youtube channels, and social media promotion. The project is available in 4K.
By Balalaika
22s
25
55
18
Trendy Dynamic Urban Media Opener Slideshow this is urban energy and a modern template. Use it for your urban videos or to create an amazing dynamic opener. This template contains 20 placeholders, 33 editable text layers, and 1 logo placeholder. Easy to use. Fast render. You can use it for short urban intros, dynamic openers, urban videos, lifestyle videos, sport promo, fashion videos, modern slideshow, sports openers, short intros, showreels, demo reels, and social media promotion. Available in 4K resolution.
By Moysher
15s
26
19
7
A dynamic project that uses a cool combination of text animation and transition effects to reveal and enhance your products, images, or videos. Impress your audience with this fast and creatively animated 4k video, perfect for showcasing new collections, but also available in 17 different, industry inspired, use-case media combinations.
By Balalaika
29s
24
31
15
Captivate your audience with the Vogue Storyteller template, a dynamic and fashionable template perfect for showcasing your latest collection. Whether you're presenting a portfolio, highlighting sports triumphs, promoting events, or creating an unforgettable intro, this slideshow video engages with its trendy vibe. Customize it fully from logo to colors and watch your content shine in widescreen glory.
By Balalaika
28s
25
29
14
Transform ordinary visuals into an engaging tale with our Modern Abstract Opener template. It's perfect for crafting stories, from snazzy fashion reels to dynamic sports highlights. Customize with your own logo, text, fonts, images, and videos, all while playing with a range of colors to suit your story. Ready to publish, this template turns your content into a captivating experience for any purpose it serves.
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help