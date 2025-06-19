Try for free
Urban Layers Slide 5

Templates
/
Slideshow
6-15s
Landscape
Urban
Distortion
Shape
2D Motion Graphics
Full HD
Music
Gaming
Education
More details
Urban Layers Slide 5 - Original - Poster image
PurpleElkStudios profile image
Created by PurpleElkStudios
28exports
9 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
3videos
2texts
1font
1audio
Create a graceful narrative with images that glide in on a breath of air. Our Urban Layers Slide template enchants with elegant, dancing visuals and glitch effects that transform your content into a seamless story. Personalize it with your logo, text, and a color palette that fits your tale, perfect for impactful presentations or captivating photo galleries.
Urban Layers Slide 6 Original theme video
Urban Layers Slide 6
By PurpleElkStudios
9s
21
3
8
Urban Layers Slide 5 Original theme video
Urban Layers Slide 5
By PurpleElkStudios
9s
21
6
11
Urban Layers Slide 4 Original theme video
Urban Layers Slide 4
By PurpleElkStudios
9s
21
4
10
Urban Layers Slide 3 Original theme video
Urban Layers Slide 3
By PurpleElkStudios
9s
21
5
10
Urban Layers Slide 2 Original theme video
Urban Layers Slide 2
By PurpleElkStudios
9s
21
4
10
Urban Layers Slide 1 Original theme video
Urban Layers Slide 1
By PurpleElkStudios
9s
21
5
10
