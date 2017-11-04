Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Nitro - Original - Poster image

Nitro

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Fire
Outro
3D motion graphics
7.8Kexports
rating
Set your brand ablaze with a high-energy 3D logo animation built around a swirling ring of fire. This cinematic, neon-glow design keeps focus on your logo at center while embers, smoke, and particles intensify the reveal. Ideal as a punchy intro or outro, it pairs fast, fluid motion with bold visual impact. Easily customize flame and particle colors to match your identity, and add a tagline for a polished finish. If you need an eye-catching logo sting that conveys speed, power, and presence, this fiery vortex delivers.
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Reviews (3)
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Chem 2
by officialfuturemagic
10 second preview every time
amazing imagery but every fucking time i go to export this project (even when i download a near 400mb zip file project) i get the same 10 second preview version. absolutely maddening (if i’m doing something wrong on my end please show me so i can stop having this happen to me lmao). 5/5 for the product…0/5 for vb’s execution of said product. so i’m leaving 5 stars just to be clear here: not because i think everyone involved deserves 5/5, but because i’m almost certain this is on the business end of things and nothing to do with the creative template aspect. cheers, fm
Untitled Project
by Wyszomirski
descendants of asgard
great.
Nitro
by halfblackgamer
awesome intro!!!
amazing intro thanks so much!
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us