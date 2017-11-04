10 second preview every time

amazing imagery but every fucking time i go to export this project (even when i download a near 400mb zip file project) i get the same 10 second preview version. absolutely maddening (if i’m doing something wrong on my end please show me so i can stop having this happen to me lmao). 5/5 for the product…0/5 for vb’s execution of said product. so i’m leaving 5 stars just to be clear here: not because i think everyone involved deserves 5/5, but because i’m almost certain this is on the business end of things and nothing to do with the creative template aspect. cheers, fm