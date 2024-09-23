en
Burn It

Templates
/
Intro
2K
6-15s
Landscape
Fire
Smoke
Dark
Particles
Cinematic
Music
Gaming
Education
More details
Burn It - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:09
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
S_WorX profile image
Created by S_WorX
17exports
10 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
24fps
1image
2texts
1font
2audios
Unveil your logo with the Burn It template, where embers and smoke set the stage. This template turns your logo reveal into an epic, emphasizing your brand's powerful impact. Use the customization options to alter fonts, colors, and add your tagline to create a gripping visual statement for intros, outros, or as a featured piece. Ignite your brand's presence and leave a lasting impression with this dynamic reveal.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
Epic Fire Original theme video
Epic Fire
Edit
By S_WorX
10s
4
5
9
Set your brand alight with our dynamic Epic Fire template. Vibrant flames come to life, swirling with fiery wings to showcase the power and freedom your logo embodies. Perfect for capturing your audience with a memorable intro or outro, this template offers customization options from fonts to colors, making your brand truly soar on any full-screen display.
Smoke Logo Reveal Original theme video
Smoke Logo Reveal
Edit
By EnjoystX
10s
5
3
9
The Smoke Logo Reveal is a classic logo showing the use of smoke to form and display a logo. Impress your audience in this Smoke Logo Reveal.
Elegant Smoky Reveal Ori theme video
Elegant Smoky Reveal
Edit
By Shoeeb
9s
2
3
5
Sexy and elegant smoke logo reveal.
Cinematic Logo Original theme video
Cinematic Logo
Edit
By MotionParsec
12s
24
4
17
Make your logo reveal incredible!
Dark Metal Reveal Original theme video
Dark Metal Reveal
Edit
By PixBolt
7s
6
3
7
Make your brand shine with our Dark Metal Reveal template, designed to give your logo a cinematic touch. Begin your video with a polished, chrome-like version of your logo, only to reveal its vibrant, true colors with a striking light flare effect. This multipurpose reveal video is perfect for intros, outros, or standalone presentations, allowing you to engage and captivate your audience. Customize the template with your logo, tagline, text, fonts, and colors to create a stunning final product. Get ready to publish and make your brand stand out with a cinematic edge.
Magical Smoke Reveal Original theme video
Magical Smoke Reveal
Edit
By v.createvfx
7s
2
2
5
Elevate your brand with our Magical Smoke Reveal template. Experience the magic as smoke gracefully reveals your logo against a concrete backdrop. Whether you're looking for an attention-grabbing intro, an impactful outro, or a standalone showcase of your brand, this template has you covered. With easy customization options for your logo and colors, you can create a captivating video that aligns with your brand identity. Get ready to publish a video that leaves a lasting impression.
Fire Logo and Title Reveal Original theme video
Fire Logo and Title Reveal
Edit
By MotionParsec
10s
29
5
24
Fire Logo and Title Reveal is a powerful and fiery project. Dynamic, active, cinematic, burning, epic, flames, hot, particles of fire, smoky, dark, with a burning background - these words describe it perfectly. Check out my profile regularly, it will be interesting! ;)
Explosion Logo and Title Reveal Original theme video
Explosion Logo and Title Reveal
Edit
By MotionParsec
10s
30
5
22
Explosion Logo and Title Reveal is a stunning and powerful template that will blow up and take your logo to new heights. Flame, blast, burn, cinematic, dark, energetic, energetic, epic, fast, fire, fractal, movie, particles, bomb, huge, nuclear, nuke, shockwave, smoky - these all describe this project perfectly! Shake your audience with such power! Check out my profile regularly, it will be interesting! ;)
