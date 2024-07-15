Dark Wall Intro - Vertical
20 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
24fps
1image
5texts
3fonts
2audios
From the shadows to the spotlight, our Dark Wall Intro template is the ultimate attention-grabber for your videos. Spine-tingling animations create a lingering suspense, unveiling your logo and tagline in an atmosphere of intrigue. Perfect for intros, outros, or as a singular statement, you can tailor the creepiness to your brand's palette with customizable colors, fonts, and timings. Ready to make an impact? Your unforgettable reveal awaits.
Available formats
Themes (3)
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX