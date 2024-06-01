en
English
en
Deep Forest - Square

Templates
/
Intro
15-30s
Square
Tree
Nature
Smoke
Scary
Grungy
Titles
Cinematic
Full HD
Music
Deep Forest - Square - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:22
S_WorX profile image
Created by S_WorX
39exports
22 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
24fps
1video
4images
3texts
2fonts
1audio
Transport your audience to a world of mystery and intrigue with our Deep Forest template. As your title magically emerges from the depths of a mist-covered forest, viewers will be captivated by its enchanting reveal. This horizontal aspect ratio template is perfect for a wide range of applications, including intros, outros, or stand-alone presentations. With full customization options for your logo, tagline, video, images, fonts, colors, and text, you can create a truly unique and captivating video that will leave a lasting impression.
Available formats
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
Themes (6)
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
Original
Original
Edit
Color Style 5
Color Style 5
Edit
Color Style 6
Color Style 6
Edit
Color Styyle 4
Color Styyle 4
Edit
Color Style 3
Color Style 3
Edit
Color Style 2
Color Style 2
Edit
