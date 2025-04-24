en
Created by Shoeeb
18exports
10 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
24fps
4videos
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Step into the nocturnal pulse of the city with our City Lights Reveal template. Old TV screens cast a reflective glow on rain-soaked streets, setting the stage for your logo to awaken in neon glory. Perfect for intros or stand-alone visual statements, this template allows your logo and tagline to shine, customizable to fit your brand's palette. Engage your audience with a video that's dripping with urban cool.
Similar templates
Best of Shoeeb
By mocarg
11s
5
2
3
Into the Multiverse is a collaboration between CuteRabbit, Tinomotion, Shoeeb, Tarazz, Vivace_studio, Rade and myself. We were inspired by the new "Into the Spiderverse" movie and wanted to try a similar experiment where multiple talented authors around the world worked on a single project to deliver a template no single author could. Please enjoy our very unique template on our platform.
By S_WorX
11s
2
4
11
Embrace the holiday spirit with a video that twinkles as brightly as your brand. Our Merry Glow template lets you share joyous holiday promotions or heartwarming greetings, all while making your logo the star of the show. With easy customization of fonts and colors, create a harmonious holiday reveal that’s tailored to your brand’s style.
By tarazz
10s
21
4
11
Dive into the past with a twist of modern fiery energy using the Burning TV VHS Reveal template. The camera zips around a blazing television set, with your logo dominating the screen amid VHS style glitches and the raw charm of old TV effects. Perfect for a punchy intro or outro, customize with your brand image, video, tagline, and more. Embrace the nostalgic vibes and make an explosive impact with your content!
By Shoeeb
9s
5
3
4
As the digital world comes to life, a cyberpunk neon landscape unfolds before your eyes. Glowing pixelated glitches ignite the screen, revealing a stunningly surreal visual feast. Like particles in motion, streams of light and color swirl around, creating an electrifying atmosphere that feels both chaotic and beautiful. With every glitch and flicker, your logo emerges in all its neon glory, a beacon in this dark, futuristic realm. This is a cyberpunk dream brought to life, a stunning tribute to the power of technology and imagination.
By S_WorX
10s
4
4
8
Elevate your brand's sophistication with our stylish Fashion Star reveal that shimmers with elegance. Perfect for fashion moguls and beauty bloggers, this exquisite template introduces your logo with a sparkling animation that transitions seamlessly into your story. Customize it effortlessly with your preferred text, fonts, and colors to create a video that enchants and remains in the memory of your audience.
By TippyTop
8s
23
4
11
Glass Zoom Reveal is a stylized template with a dynamically animated glass reflecting and refracting your logo—a great way to promote and advertise your high-end luxury goods. Impress your audience with this stylishly designed and sensational template. Customize it with your logo and text, and get ready to publish a ready-to-impress video that will leave a lasting impact on your audience. Elevate your brand's presence and shine with this stunning reveal template.
By Black_Phoenix
9s
2
3
3
Bring energy to your brand identity with a dazzling Rain Neon Reveal. Picture your logo commanding attention amidst the shimmer of neon and the dramatic play of rain effects. Ready-to-publish across your favorite platforms, this template makes it easy to customize with your logo, tagline, and brand colors, creating unmissable content.
By CuteRabbit
6s
4
6
14
Electrify your brand's online presence with the dynamic neon glow of YouTube's essential icons. Our YouTube Neon template takes the iconic Like, Share, and Subscribe buttons, illuminates them in a zesty neon light, and presents them on a virtual wall along with your logo and tagline. Perfect for YouTube intros or social media posts, this ready-to-publish video will get your audience clicking in no time.
