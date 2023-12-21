Abstract Story 4
00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 video · 5 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
454exports
Make your vertical stories stand out with an abstract, design-led promo. A central media panel is framed by glowing rings, geometric lines and subtle particles over a stylish grunge background. Smooth, floating motion guides the viewer through bold titles while you control colors, fonts and textures. Perfect for brand teasers, product highlights or lifestyle moments, this 9:16 story template keeps attention on your message and makes customization effortless.
Pack (4)
Themes (6)
Similar templates
Best of starlight_motion