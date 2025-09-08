Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us

Neon Light Title

Templates
/
Branding
4K
6-15s
Landscape
Night
Wall
Urban
Neon
Glow
Light
Title
Cinematic
More details
Neon Light Title - Original - Poster image
themediastock profile image
Created by themediastock
15exports
10 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
2texts
1font
1audio
Step into the neon-soaked streets of the future with our Neon Light Title template. Your main message flickers to life against a grunge backdrop, complete with sparks flying from live wires. Customize the text, fonts, and colors to fit your cyberpunk vision. Perfect for YouTube intros or any video content that demands an edgy, attention-grabbing start.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of themediastock
Heatmap Thermal 4 Original theme video
Heatmap Thermal 4
Edit
By kalinichev
10s
1
8
11
Step into the future with our radiant Heatmap Thermal template, where spectral energy meets cutting-edge animation. Customize the text, fonts, and colors to align with your brand identity. Whether you're creating an advertisement or educational content, this video will deliver your message on any format, harnessing the power of storytelling.
Heatmap Thermal 3 Original theme video
Heatmap Thermal 3
Edit
By kalinichev
10s
1
9
11
Step into the future with our radiant Heatmap Thermal template, where spectral energy meets cutting-edge animation. Customize the text, fonts, and colors to align with your brand identity. Whether you're creating an advertisement or educational content, this video will deliver your message on any format, harnessing the power of storytelling.
Heatmap Thermal 2 Original theme video
Heatmap Thermal 2
Edit
By kalinichev
10s
1
9
18
Step into the future with our radiant Heatmap Thermal template, where spectral energy meets cutting-edge animation. Customize the text, fonts, and colors to align with your brand identity. Whether you're creating an advertisement or educational content, this video will deliver your message on any format, harnessing the power of storytelling.
Heatmap Thermal 1 Original theme video
Heatmap Thermal 1
Edit
By kalinichev
10s
1
4
12
Step into the future with our radiant Heatmap Thermal template, where spectral energy meets cutting-edge animation. Customize the text, fonts, and colors to align with your brand identity. Whether you're creating an advertisement or educational content, this video will deliver your message on any format, harnessing the power of storytelling.
Background Typo Loop Original theme video
Background Typo Loop
Edit
By PixBolt
10s
5
3
8
Engage and mesmerize with a cascade of words as your digital canvas using our Background Typo Loop animated background. Ideal for those bold statements on widescreen, customize this template with your logo and tailored messaging to highlight creative flair. It's not just an intro; it's a journey through your brand's story, presented in full visual splendor.
Vivid Dynamic Opener Original theme video
Vivid Dynamic Opener
Edit
By KloneDike
13s
21
42
3
Capture the pulse of your story with Vivid Dynamic Opener, the essential slideshow template for content that demands instant attention. Fast cuts, commanding text, and fluid transitions combine to create a riveting opening sequence. Perfect for jaw-dropping intros or punchy promos, this template lets you weave in your logo, images, and custom text with ease. Create stunning visuals and set a memorable stage for your story!
Stomp Opener Original theme video
Stomp Opener
Edit
By KloneDike
11s
21
22
5
Turn ordinary into extraordinary with the Stomp Opener slideshow template, where stomp-style animation amplifies your promo's energy. Craft a bold, narrative with your images and videos, as dynamic text and brisk transitions convey your message. Ideal for social media or any content that seeks to leave a lasting impression, this template offers customizable details like fonts, colors, and logos to make your story uniquely yours.
Sleek Slide Narrative Original theme video
Sleek Slide Narrative
Edit
By Artstyle
10s
21
9
9
Create a sleek, engaging story with our Sleek Slide Narrative slideshow template, perfect for capturing the essence of your brand or memories. Each flipping transition is designed to keep viewers hooked, while the space to add logos, taglines, custom text, and your media ensures full control over your narrative. This template is ideal for storytelling that makes every frame count.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us