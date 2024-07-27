en
Created by thundermotion2021
28exports
33 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
24fps
13images
2texts
2fonts
1audio
Discover a promotional narrative that seamlessly blends your brand with high-quality visuals. With the Branding Mockup template, the camera explores a rotating parade of products, from mugs to T-shirts, and the essence of your brand is revealed. Each frame is a chance to showcase your customized logo, tagline, and brand palette. Ideal for engaging and converting, this video is your marketing ally, narrating the tale of your products with finesse and ready for immediate release.
Similar templates
Best of thundermotion2021
By playfx
53s
21
23
23
Modern Corporate Presentation is a clean and dynamic template. It's stylishly designed and elegantly animated with simple text animations and smooth transitioning effects. A neat intro to your slideshows, presentations, boardroom meetings, company broadcasts, conferences and upcoming events videos. Impress your audience with this clean and creatively animated template. Available in 2K.
By vivace_studio
36s
28
22
25
A great way to promote a new website design, promote apps, features and special deals. Colorful Web Promo is a modern video template design, perfect for video ads or organic social media promotions. Get inspired with pre-created industry-inspired versions of the same design. Tech, real estate, gaming, nutrition, retail, education, beauty, fashion and more.
By Frolov
33s
7
30
12
Phone App Promo is a clean template and the perfect way to present your new website, game or mobile phone app to social media audiences. It's so easy to use, simply edit the text, change the colors, drag and drop in your new media and hit render. A neat intro or opener to your corporate slideshows, company broadcasts, conferences, boardroom meetings, commercials, promotions and upcoming events videos. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
By bucketinfoo
30s
9
45
14
A video presentation of the future. Minimalistic, laconic and stylish. This project includes 26 image placeholders and 20 text placeholders. Nothing extra, just a text, a phone and YOUR content! It’s easy to use even if you are a beginner to this, simply upload your media and enter the text!
By MotionBox
36s
5
7
7
Tasty Coffee Titles is a stylishly designed template that uses a stunning blend of live-action footage and motion graphics to reveal and enhance your media. Wake up and smell the coffee!
By MotionBox
40s
29
23
8
3D Clean App Promo is a cool and clean template that combines generic 3d abstract space and a 3d generic phone to showcase your media. You can use it to promote your app, websites, services, products, features or benefits. Create video ads for any type of product in minutes.
By motionaceh
48s
7
33
15
Website Slideshow is professionally designed as a quick and easy solution to promote your company's new website. It's so easy to use, simply edit the text, adjust the colors with a full-color controller, drag and drop in your new media and hit render. Impress your audience with this professionally designed and elegantly animated.
By AlexG1985
32s
1
14
34
Transform your product presentations into an immersive digital experience with 'Digital World Exploration.' Tailor this adaptable template with your images, videos, and brand colors to convey your unique story. Perfect for creators and businesses of any size, this ready-to-publish video elevates your content for a full-screen audience.
