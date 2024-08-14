en
English
en
Electrolyte Drink Bottle Mockup

Templates
/
Product Promo
15-30s
2K
Landscape
Splash
Mockup
Liquid
Dark
3D Motion Graphics
Wellness & Fitness
Electrolyte Drink Bottle Mockup - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:21
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
thundermotion2021 profile image
Created by thundermotion2021
18exports
22 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
24fps
2images
5texts
3fonts
1audio
Showcase your product with dynamic flair using our fast-paced Electrolyte Drink Bottle Mockup promo template. It starts with a plastic bottle rising, setting a lively tone, followed by high-energy shots featuring splashes and ice cubes. From the big reveal to the smooth fade-out, customize every scene with your logo, tagline, and text, to create a video that tells your product's story with vibrancy and appeal.
Themes (2)
Similar templates
Best of thundermotion2021
Original
Original
Edit
Lemon Lime
Lemon Lime
Edit
