Glitchyverse Reveal - Square

Unveil your brand's true colors with our CMYK Pulse Reveal template. Watch as vibrant droplets representing CMYK colors blend together in a captivating reveal, giving way to your logo. This multipurpose video is perfect for creating impactful intros or outros, or as a standalone showcase of your brand. Customize it by adding your logo, tagline, and choosing your desired colors. Get ready to publish a video that grabs attention and leaves a lasting impression.