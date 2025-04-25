en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Indie and Folk Spotify Canvas
00:00/00:08
Resolution - Auto (270p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Created by tinomotion
7exports
8 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
1video
1image
1audio
Dive into the artisanal realm of your content with our vertical Indie and Folk Spotify Canvas template. A perfect combination of rustic paper and ephemeral film stripes provides a unique backdrop for storytellers and musicians alike. Ideal for social media savants, this multipurpose animated background is fully customizable to align with your indie or folk theme, offering an engaging portrait-mode experience to viewers.
Similar templates
Best of tinomotion
By tinomotion
8s
1
3
18
Bring your music to life as never before with our Spotify Canvas Lab animated background, specially crafted for Spotify artists. Customize your journey with captivating particles and a blurred glass overlay that will make your song and artist names pop. It's a visual feast tailor-made for the screens of your fans, ready to publish and amp up your Spotify promos.
By MotionBank21
13s
25
15
7
Evoke a historical charm with our Vintage Photo Opener template, a picturesque journey into the past. Flickering like memories on a film reel, the sepia snapshots capture an era gone by, leading to your timeless brand reveal. Ideal for events and retrospectives with a nostalgic twist, this template allows you to personalize photos, text, and colors, creating a heartwarming touch to your story.
By S_WorX
9s
4
3
2
Step into a realm of mystery with our Creepy House Text Intro. This chilling template sets the stage for intrigue, featuring a haunted house and spectral presence to unveil your announcement. Ideal for captivating presentations, this eerie ensures your branding message haunts the memory of your audience. Customize text, colors, and fonts to craft a tale that lingers.
By tinomotion
11s
2
2
6
Unleash the horror with our Horror Lamp template. Create an intense and chilling atmosphere with this spooky reveal video. Watch as a swinging lamp unveils a bloody logo, capturing your audience's attention and sending chills down their spines. Perfect for Halloween promotions, horror film teasers, or any dark-themed projects. With easy customization options, you can add your logo seamlessly and generate a video that will leave a lasting impression. Beware, this template is not for the faint of heart!
By mocarg
9s
5
8
11
Present your message with this stylish Neon 80s animated title sequence! Change color gradients, flicker speed, turn smoke, particles, reflection etc off! Make the scene exactly as you want it, to fully fit your branding and reflect your style. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
By S_WorX
13s
24
28
4
Step into a world of nostalgia with our captivating logo reveal template. As the camera zooms out, a wall peppered with vintage photos comes to life, leading to a gritty grunge matte that proudly reveals your logo. Perfect for setting a memorable tone for your brand, this video is a ready-to-publish gem that resonates with any audience.
By S_WorX
12s
4
8
7
Introducing the Stamp Logo Intro, where your brand takes center stage with a visually stunning stamp animation. This strategically crafted reveal sets the tone for your content in a uniquely engaging way. Tailor the logo, text, and colors to fit your brand's identity and launch your videos into the realm of high-definition storytelling.
By kalinichev
10s
1
5
14
Kickstart your video with the raw edge of the Grunge Scribble Title Template. Add a dash of rebellion to your message with customizable fonts and colors, all wrapped in a scribble style that's dripping with attitude. Whether for YouTube masterpieces or electrifying presentations, this title template gives your content an unforgettable opening punch.
Menu
Templates
Solutions