en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Lofi & Chill Spotify Canvas
00:00/00:08
Resolution - Auto (270p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Created by tinomotion
34exports
8 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
1video
1image
1audio
Transport your audience to a cozy, nostalgic space with our Lofi & Chill Spotify Canvas template. Captivate with a warm home office scene, complete with dust particles dancing in the sunlit air. Fully adaptable for any use, you can tweak the background, images, and colors to match your style. Embrace the charm of vertical storytelling and make your content feel just like home on mobile-centric platforms.
Similar templates
Best of tinomotion
By tinomotion
8s
8
4
16
Step up your content game and captivate with a moody neon vibe using our Neon Wall Spotify Canvas template. The customizable neon signs and concrete backdrop offer a compelling canvas to personalize with your videos, images, and text. Perfect for striking Spotify Canvas visuals and engaging social narratives.
By Mr.Rabbit
7s
8
3
18
Unleash the dynamic energy of your brand with the Fast Particles Logo Reveal. Watch as a flurry of fast and bright particles cascades across the screen, culminating in a dazzling display that unveils your logo with speed and impact. The rapid motion and vibrant colors create a sense of excitement and momentum, leaving a lasting impression on your audience. With its high-energy particle effect, this template is perfect for adding a touch of intensity and modernity to your brand's visual identity.
By mocarg
9s
5
8
11
Present your message with this stylish Neon 80s animated title sequence! Change color gradients, flicker speed, turn smoke, particles, reflection etc off! Make the scene exactly as you want it, to fully fit your branding and reflect your style. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
By Harchenko
10s
6
1
2
Get your audience's attention with our Entrancing Particles animated background. The beautifully designed particles create a stunning visual impact, while the flickering light adds an element of magic. The customization options available makes it easy to match it to your brand's colors. This multipurpose motion graphics video will elevate any project or presentation, with its seamless integration into wider video editing processes. With the Entrancing Particles template, you're guaranteed to capture and hold your audience's attention with its mesmerizing visuals. Try it now!
By TippyTop
8s
5
3
23
Present your brand with the elegance it deserves through our Stroke of Elegance template. Witness your logo unveiled in a delicate dance of strokes and colors—an ode to minimalist beauty. With options to personalize your tagline, logo, and palette, craft a video uniquely yours. This reveal is your go-to for a sleek, impactful introduction or a standalone video that leaves a mark of sophistication on your viewers.
By Mr.Rabbit
10s
8
3
14
Illuminate your logo with a mesmerizing display of light rays in the Luminous Aura. Watch as beams of light gracefully emerge, casting a radiant glow upon your brand. Each ray is a testament to the brilliance and clarity of your logo, accentuating its presence with a clean and captivating effect. Bask in the ethereal ambiance as the light rays dance and create a sense of wonder, leaving a lasting impression on your audience.
By MotionBox
15s
22
12
4
Sweet Apparel Promo is a a beautiful video template with an eye-catching design, simple text animations and smooth transitions. A great way to present your fashion apparel, promote your shop, products and discounts. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
By tinomotion
8s
4
3
18
Bring your music to life as never before with our Spotify Canvas Lab animated background, specially crafted for Spotify artists. Customize your journey with captivating particles and a blurred glass overlay that will make your song and artist names pop. It's a visual feast tailor-made for the screens of your fans, ready to publish and amp up your Spotify promos.
Menu
Templates
Solutions