Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Majestic Elegance Background - Original - Poster image

Majestic Elegance Background

00:20 · 2K (2560x1440) · 60 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Elegant
Minimal
Dappled light
Floating motion
522exports
rating
Create a refined first impression with an elegant motion title set against a luxurious gradient background and subtle plant shadows. This single-scene design is perfect for intros, announcements, or brand moments. Customize headline and secondary text, choose your font, and dial in color presets to match your identity. Gentle, floating motion, tasteful blur, and optional grain provide a premium, cinematic feel while keeping the layout minimal and readable. Ideal across horizontal, vertical, and square formats whenever you need a sophisticated, modern look.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us