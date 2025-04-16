en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Ocean Lyrics Dreams
00:00/00:15
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Created by Yakovlev
14exports
Up to 2h
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
1song
1image
1text
2fonts
Elevate your music's narrative with the atmospheric Ocean Lyrics Dreams template. Neon lyrics float over a scenic ocean tableau, reflecting your sound's vibe in every ripple and glow. Easily add your logo, lyrics, and custom colors to craft a stirring ready-to-publish experience. A lyrical showcase that transforms the euphony of your music into a visual symphony.
Similar templates
Best of Yakovlev
By d3luxxxe
2h
9
5
51
Your amazing beats spread out such good vibrations that make your listeners relax, put a big smile on, raise their arms in the air and ascend. Ascension offers you a unique and modern looking music visualization for your production.
By Harchenko
2h
6
5
16
Elevate your sound with an enchanting visual voyage across gentle waves introducing our Water Reflection Lyrics template. Watch your lyrics glide over water in a serene dance, delivering a relaxing and emotionally engaging experience. Infuse your style into this marvel by customizing logos, text, colors, and more. Ready-to-publish, it's your next step in captivating an ever-expanding audience.
By Shoeeb
2h
3
2
37
Stunning lyrics template that captures the beauty of a sunset over the ocean, with the sky blending seamlessly into the water on the horizon. The template features a clean and modern design, with elegant typography and subtle animations that enhance the visual experience. It's the perfect choice for musicians and songwriters who want to showcase their lyrics in a visually stunning way that evokes a sense of tranquility and harmony. Whether you're a singer-songwriter, a band, or a music producer, "Horizon Harmony" will help you bring your lyrics to life in a way that is both captivating and memorable
By TippyTop
2h
8
4
38
Embark on a mesmerizing journey through the depths of darkness with our Dark Terrain Lyric Videos. Immerse yourself in the eerie beauty of Terrain. Dive into the mysterious depths of Water Terrain, where liquid landscapes flow with haunting grace, reflecting the soul's deepest mysteries. Traverse the ancient echoes of Cave Terrain, where shadows dance with secrets untold, guiding you through the labyrinth of the unknown. Let our lyric videos transport you to realms unseen, where the darkness reveals the true essence of your music. With the flexibility to customize text and colors, you can ensure your song not only hits the right notes but captivates your audience on social media.
By Skvifi
2h
7
5
24
Get recognized in search (and suggestion) feeds with Blobby Cube Dance music visualizer. Let that wobbly blobby box dance to your beats and impress viewers, new and old! A great visualizer to help you start a YouTube channel with fully branded, professional music videos. Features a replaceable video background.
By bbpixel
2h
8
5
33
Sunset are really magical, right? How about we spice up your beats with some of that magic! Works great with tracks made for relaxation or something that's made to make you feel pumped up. Import your track, adjust the photo or video background, and enjoy the sunset.
By Skvifi
2h
7
4
22
Soft, fluffy and blurry lyrics with logo reacting to the beats and audio spectrum!
By Harchenko
2h
8
5
26
Turn up the volume and let your lyrics shine with our high-definition Glow Poster Lyrics template. Designed for any display, the striking contrast and bright, dynamic text will immerse viewers in your musical story. Tailor the font and color to your style, add your logo, and publish a video that resonates with fans on any platform.
Menu
Templates
Solutions