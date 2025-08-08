Artistic Splash Reveal - Vertical

10 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
25fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Dive into a world where color and movement bring your brand to life. The Artistic Splash Reveal template transforms your logo reveal into a vibrant, flowing masterpiece. Your logo springs from an expressive paint blot, capturing the essence of creation. This versatile motion graphics video fits seamlessly into projects needing a dash of artistry and can be customized to align with your narrative.
