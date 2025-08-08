Try for free
Music Visualization
Artistic Splash Reveal - Vertical

More details
12artlife12 profile image
Created by 12artlife12
14exports
10 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
25fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Dive into a world where color and movement bring your brand to life. The Artistic Splash Reveal template transforms your logo reveal into a vibrant, flowing masterpiece. Your logo springs from an expressive paint blot, capturing the essence of creation. This versatile motion graphics video fits seamlessly into projects needing a dash of artistry and can be customized to align with your narrative.
Original
Original
Edit
Green and Light Green
Green and Light Green
Edit
Black and Gray
Black and Gray
Edit
Yellow and Orange
Yellow and Orange
Edit
Red and Pink
Red and Pink
Edit
White and Dark White
White and Dark White
Edit
Blue and Light Blue
Blue and Light Blue
Edit
