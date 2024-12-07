en
Glossy Contour Intro - Vertical

Templates
/
Intro
Portrait
6-15s
Gloss
Fast
Outline
Cinematic
Simple
Full HD
Music
Gaming
Education
12artlife12 profile image
Created by 12artlife12
111exports
8 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Introducing the smooth sophistication of the Glossy Contour Intro template, where your brand's true essence gradually comes to life. Watch as delicate contours trace your logo in a dance of light and shadow, creating a layered, dimensional reveal. The final touch of a glossy finish paired with elegant text fade-in ensures your logo and tagline shine with unrivaled professionalism. Ideal for any purpose, from YouTube intros to impactful brand messages.
Themes (4)
Original
Red
White
Yellow and Blue
