Light Trace Intro - Square

7 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Set the stage with a radiant glow and make your brand shine with our Light Trace Intro template. Watch in awe as your logo begins as a glowing outline before blossoming into full brilliance. Tailor it with your tagline, fonts, and colors to create a striking intro or a robust stand-alone video. This display brings a sleek, light-filled showcase to the forefront, captivating viewers and brightening your brand's image.
Available formats
Themes (8)
Similar templates
Best of 12artlife12