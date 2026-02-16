Thunderlight Rise Intro

Bring your brand to life with a cinematic logo animation that rises from darkness into a luminous reveal. Volumetric light rays, atmospheric fog, and a refined metallic finish create a high-impact, elegant ident. Perfect for intros, outros, and channel branding, it features a central logo build and a supporting tagline for clear messaging. Easily customize colors across lights, environment, and fog to match your identity. Add your audio track, replace the logo and slogan, and render a polished, professional opener that sets the tone for your content.